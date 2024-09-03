A positive point. How the Defense Forces of Ukraine can disrupt the Russian offensive on Pokrovsk
A positive point. How the Defense Forces of Ukraine can disrupt the Russian offensive on Pokrovsk

Pokrovsk can still be saved
Source:  Espresso

According to retired lieutenant general Ihor Romanenko, the Ukrainian defenders still have time and a window of opportunity to stop the Russian army's advance on Pokrovsk, but for this they need to attract additional forces.

Points of attention

  • The army of the Russian Federation does not have enough forces to simultaneously advance in several directions of the front.
  • Ukrainian soldiers can use this to stop the enemy.
  • New exclusive details of the battles in the Pokrovsky direction have been published.

Ihor Romanenko draws attention to the fact that currently the situation on the eastern front, in particular on the Pokrovsky and Toretsk directions, is truly critical.

Despite this, one can still see elements of stabilization due to the transfer of reserves of the Defense Forces.

The analysis shows that this happened not so much because of the formation of additional reserves, but because of the movement of troops from other areas of the front, the expert explained.

It is also important to understand that the Russian command is currently actively transferring reserves to the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continues, from the Kharkiv, Kupyan, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The Russians lack the strength to advance simultaneously in all directions, which is a positive signal. We need to deploy additional forces to interrupt the enemy's offensive momentum in the coming weeks. It is also important to involve the means of defeating the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in particular the GUR and SBU, to help the troops in the Pokrovsky direction, — noted Ihor Romanenko.

The Presidential Brigade revealed exclusive details of the battles in the Pokrovsky direction

Recently, the film crew of the independent Ukrainian media Online.UA went to the Pokrovsky direction.

It is there that the soldiers of the 21st SSPB of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Bohdan Khmelnytskyi. They destroy Russian soldiers and their equipment every day.

Mykola Mygovich with the call sign "Phantom" and his comrades showed how the gunners work, what "fat target" they managed to hit this time, and also told about the peculiarities of the combat work of "Partizan".

Now let's go out, shoot, see if there is a target. Previously, a large concentration of enemy infantry was stationed there — about 12 people. They brought them a mountain of sand, they were there without T-shirts, without anything, calmly pouring sand into bags in the back and making some folds. They were engaged in construction. From white bags, it catches the eye very well. They do everything "correctly". The main thing is that we do not take an example from them.

Mykola "Phantom" Mygovych

Mykola "Phantom" Mygovych

21 SSPB of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Bohdan Khmelnytskyi

