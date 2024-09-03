A positive point. How the Defense Forces of Ukraine can disrupt the Russian offensive on Pokrovsk

According to retired lieutenant general Ihor Romanenko, the Ukrainian defenders still have time and a window of opportunity to stop the Russian army's advance on Pokrovsk, but for this they need to attract additional forces.

Pokrovsk can still be saved

Ihor Romanenko draws attention to the fact that currently the situation on the eastern front, in particular on the Pokrovsky and Toretsk directions, is truly critical.

Despite this, one can still see elements of stabilization due to the transfer of reserves of the Defense Forces.

The analysis shows that this happened not so much because of the formation of additional reserves, but because of the movement of troops from other areas of the front, the expert explained.

It is also important to understand that the Russian command is currently actively transferring reserves to the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continues, from the Kharkiv, Kupyan, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The Russians lack the strength to advance simultaneously in all directions, which is a positive signal. We need to deploy additional forces to interrupt the enemy's offensive momentum in the coming weeks. It is also important to involve the means of defeating the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in particular the GUR and SBU, to help the troops in the Pokrovsky direction, — noted Ihor Romanenko.

