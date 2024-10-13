Russian soldiers shot dead nine Ukrainian soldiers in Kurshchyna

On October 13, information appeared that 9 Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered as prisoners in the Kursk region had been shot to occupy the Russian Federation. Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, reacted to the execution of our defenders.

The Ukrainian Ombudsman reacted to the shooting of Ukrainian defenders

Dmytro Lubinets, the VRU Commissioner for Human Rights, emphasized that information about the possible shooting by the Russians of 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kurshchyna is again spreading on social networks.

Such actions are a gross violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War! He once again sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding another crime committed by the Russians. Dmytro Lubinets Commissioner of the VRU on human rights

These actions must not go unpunished, and the enemy must bear full responsibility. Russia is a terrorist country that violates all the rules and customs of war. The international community should not turn a blind eye to such crimes! Lubnets noted.

What preceded it

Deepstate analysts, citing sources from the 1st OTBr, note that Russian troops shot nine Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region.

According to their data, it happened on October 10 in the area of the settlement Zeleny Shlyah. According to preliminary data, Ukrainian drone operators and allies "came to the positions with the opinion that they were in the relative rear, but they were already forced to come into contact with the enemy and fire back."

As DeepState points out, the amount of white ammunition is limited, so the Ukrainian fighters were forced to surrender.