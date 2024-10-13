The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the shooting by the Russian army of 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kurshchyna

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have begun an investigation into the alleged shooting of Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region. The case was classified as a violation of the laws and customs of war.
Points of attention
- The Prosecutor General's Office has launched an investigation into the shooting of 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna.
- Criminal proceedings have been initiated for violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder, which is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions.
- Demands on the international community include the issuance of ICC warrants for the arrest of Russian criminals, increased sanctions pressure, and the release of prisoners and illegally detained persons.
- Ukrainian law enforcement officers and observers continue to do everything possible to identify and punish the perpetrators of crimes committed by the aggressor country.
- The international community must not allow impunity for gross violations of the rules and customs of war. It is necessary to demand responsibility from the terrorist country that acts against Ukraine and Ukrainians.
The prosecutor's office opened a case regarding the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners in the Kursk region
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin reported that the Prosecutor General's Office has initiated criminal proceedings regarding the alleged shooting of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers.
Andriy Kostin emphasized that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and an international crime.
What preceded it
Deepstate analysts, citing sources from the 1st OTBr, note that Russian troops shot dead nine Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region.
According to their data, it happened on October 10 in the area of the settlement Zeleny Shlyah. According to preliminary data, Ukrainian drone operators and allies "came to the positions with the opinion that they were in the relative rear, but they were already forced to come into contact with the enemy and fire back."
As DeepState points out, the amount of white ammunition is limited, so the Ukrainian fighters were forced to surrender.
VRU Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the information about the possible shooting of 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians in Kurshchyna.
The head of the Foreign Ministry, Andriy Sybiga, called on the international community to take immediate action: to issue warrants of the International Criminal Court for the arrest of Russian criminals, to increase sanctions pressure, to demand access of international observers and doctors to places of detention, as well as to facilitate the release of prisoners and all illegally detained persons.
