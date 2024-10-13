The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the shooting by the Russian army of 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kurshchyna

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have begun an investigation into the alleged shooting of Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region. The case was classified as a violation of the laws and customs of war.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin reported that the Prosecutor General's Office has initiated criminal proceedings regarding the alleged shooting of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian soldiers.

Andriy Kostin emphasized that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and an international crime.

An investigation has been launched into a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder. We are doing everything to identify and punish all the perpetrators of the crimes committed by the aggressor country against Ukraine and Ukrainians, the Prosecutor General added.

What preceded it

Deepstate analysts, citing sources from the 1st OTBr, note that Russian troops shot dead nine Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region.

According to their data, it happened on October 10 in the area of the settlement Zeleny Shlyah. According to preliminary data, Ukrainian drone operators and allies "came to the positions with the opinion that they were in the relative rear, but they were already forced to come into contact with the enemy and fire back."

As DeepState points out, the amount of white ammunition is limited, so the Ukrainian fighters were forced to surrender.

VRU Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the information about the possible shooting of 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians in Kurshchyna.

Such actions are a gross violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War! I once again sent letters to the UN and the ICRC regarding another crime by the Russians. These actions should not go unpunished, and the enemy should bear all responsibility. Russia is a terrorist country that violates all the rules and customs of war. The international community should not turn a blind eye to such crimes! Lubinets noted.

The head of the Foreign Ministry, Andriy Sybiga, called on the international community to take immediate action: to issue warrants of the International Criminal Court for the arrest of Russian criminals, to increase sanctions pressure, to demand access of international observers and doctors to places of detention, as well as to facilitate the release of prisoners and all illegally detained persons.