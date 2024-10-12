Fighters of the 95th separate Polish assault brigade destroyed an assault group of the Russian army in one of the settlements of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a group of Russian attack aircraft — video

They were the bastards of the 155 Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet, who especially like to flaunt their "exploits". Namely: the abuse of prisoners, as well as the shooting of those Ukrainian servicemen who, finding themselves in a hopeless situation, surrendered. Prisoners around the world are protected by the law of war — the Geneva Conventions. But the Russians don't really care about international humanitarian law, so they rudely and cynically violate it. Share

The Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in Telegram.

But, as the paratroopers emphasized, when they met in battle with the Ukrainian military, the Russian attack aircraft were all destroyed.

The same fate will await other soldiers from this brigade, — emphasized the Defense Ministry of the Armed Forces.

The DSHV showed that they were repelling a new attack by the Russians

According to the Ukrainian soldiers, this battle lasted several hours and ended with the total defeat of the enemy and the escape of the Russian invaders.

For a new attack on the positions of the Ukrainian forces, the enemy used two tanks, eleven BMDs and one armored personnel carrier from one of the military units of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation.

This attempt to break through the defense of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine turned out to be a failure: in a heavy battle that lasted several hours, the Ukrainian paratroopers proved that they are better at military affairs, having mastered the science of winning "excellently", — says the message of the Defense Ministry. Share

As Ukrainian soldiers note, as a result, five BMDs, a tank and an armored personnel carrier of the enemy remained on the battlefield, as well as several dozen 200th Russians.