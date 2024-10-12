Fighters of the 95th separate Polish assault brigade destroyed an assault group of the Russian army in one of the settlements of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a group of Russian attack aircraft — video
The Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in Telegram.
But, as the paratroopers emphasized, when they met in battle with the Ukrainian military, the Russian attack aircraft were all destroyed.
The same fate will await other soldiers from this brigade, — emphasized the Defense Ministry of the Armed Forces.
The DSHV showed that they were repelling a new attack by the Russians
According to the Ukrainian soldiers, this battle lasted several hours and ended with the total defeat of the enemy and the escape of the Russian invaders.
For a new attack on the positions of the Ukrainian forces, the enemy used two tanks, eleven BMDs and one armored personnel carrier from one of the military units of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation.
As Ukrainian soldiers note, as a result, five BMDs, a tank and an armored personnel carrier of the enemy remained on the battlefield, as well as several dozen 200th Russians.
