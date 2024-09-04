Ukrainian soldiers from the 79th separate amphibious assault brigade of the Tavriyya Brigade repelled a large assault by the Russians near Kurakhove, Donetsk region. They destroyed a large amount of enemy equipment.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian paratroopers from the 79th separate amphibious assault brigade successfully repelled a large assault by the Russian army near Kurakhov, Donetsk region.
- The Ukrainian defenders demonstrated high fighting spirit and effective coordination with gunners, drone pilots, and anti-tankers to repel the Russian invaders.
- Despite multiple attempts by the Russian army to storm Ukrainian positions with tanks and armored vehicles, all attacks proved ineffective, resulting in significant losses on the Russian side.
- The battle near Kurakhov is a testament to the heroic defense of the Ukrainian military and their determination to protect their country against Russian aggression.
- The 79 ODSHBr reported on the successes of the Armed Forces on Facebook, detailing the destruction of enemy equipment and the elimination of occupiers during the battle.
Ukrainian paratroopers defeated the invaders in the battle near Kurakhove
79 ODSHBr reports on the successes of the Armed Forces on Facebook.
As noted in the unit, the Russians tried to break through the defense of the paratroopers in the area of the village of Kostyantynivka. To do this, they threw four tanks and 17 armored fighting vehicles with infantry into the assault.
At the same time, 15 occupiers were eliminated, and another nine were wounded.
Gunners, drone pilots, anti-tank gunners and infantry took part in the defense.
Russia attacks Kurakhove
The Russians have repeatedly tried to storm the Ukrainian positions near Kurakhove with the help of a large number of armored vehicles.
In particular, on July 24, they threw 57 units of armored vehicles into the assault at once — 11 tanks, 45 BBMs and one Terminator tank support combat vehicle.
The enemy's assault failed — Ukrainian defenders eliminated 40 occupiers.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-