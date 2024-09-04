Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed armored vehicles of the Russian army in the battle near Kurakhove

Ukrainian soldiers from the 79th separate amphibious assault brigade of the Tavriyya Brigade repelled a large assault by the Russians near Kurakhove, Donetsk region. They destroyed a large amount of enemy equipment.

Ukrainian paratroopers defeated the invaders in the battle near Kurakhove

79 ODSHBr reports on the successes of the Armed Forces on Facebook.

As noted in the unit, the Russians tried to break through the defense of the paratroopers in the area of the village of Kostyantynivka. To do this, they threw four tanks and 17 armored fighting vehicles with infantry into the assault.

During the battle, paratroopers burned three tanks and three armored vehicles with infantry. Another BBM was damaged. Other equipment shamefully fled the battlefield.

At the same time, 15 occupiers were eliminated, and another nine were wounded.

Gunners, drone pilots, anti-tank gunners and infantry took part in the defense.

Russia attacks Kurakhove

The Russians have repeatedly tried to storm the Ukrainian positions near Kurakhove with the help of a large number of armored vehicles.

In particular, on July 24, they threw 57 units of armored vehicles into the assault at once — 11 tanks, 45 BBMs and one Terminator tank support combat vehicle.

The enemy's assault failed — Ukrainian defenders eliminated 40 occupiers.