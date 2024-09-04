Paratroopers of the 46th separate airmobile brigade captured another batch of Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian paratroopers captured 9 Russian invaders, replenishing the exchange fund.
- The activities of the 46th separate airmobile brigade are aimed at successfully identifying and capturing the Russian military.
- Since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured a significant number of Russian occupiers, replenishing the exchange fund.
- Replenishment of the exchange fund is an important strategic goal of the operation in the Kursk region.
How Ukrainian defenders replenished the exchange fund
As noted, the other day, thanks to intelligence, it was possible to find a warehouse in which the advanced unit of the enemy was located.
The building was surrounded and taken under fire control. It is reported that after some deliberation, the Russians made the only correct decision in such a situation — to leave with their hands up and surrender to Ukrainian captivity.
The Armed Forces captured a large number of Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna
Since the beginning of the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders captured a large number of Russian occupiers.
In 10 days, more than 300 Russian prisoners of war who were in the Kursk region were taken to one of the Ukrainian prisons.
The Armed Forces also captured 102 servicemen of the 488th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the "Akhmat" unit (a special unit stationed in Chechnya).
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-