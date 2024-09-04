How Ukrainian defenders replenished the exchange fund

As noted, the other day, thanks to intelligence, it was possible to find a warehouse in which the advanced unit of the enemy was located.

The building was surrounded and taken under fire control. It is reported that after some deliberation, the Russians made the only correct decision in such a situation — to leave with their hands up and surrender to Ukrainian captivity.

So they extended their worthless lives, and the 46th brigade contributed to replenishing the exchange fund. Thanks to which even more Ukrainian soldiers will be able to return to the Motherland in the future, — the post says.

The Armed Forces captured a large number of Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna

Since the beginning of the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders captured a large number of Russian occupiers.

In 10 days, more than 300 Russian prisoners of war who were in the Kursk region were taken to one of the Ukrainian prisons.

The Armed Forces also captured 102 servicemen of the 488th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the "Akhmat" unit (a special unit stationed in Chechnya).