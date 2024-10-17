In the Kurakhiv direction, the paratroopers repelled a massive attack by the Russian invaders, destroying and damaging 33 enemy armored vehicles.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian paratroopers demonstrated valor and skill in repelling a large-scale attack by the Russian army in the Kurakhiv direction.
- During the battle, the Ukrainian military destroyed 11 Russian armored vehicles, 3 tanks, and a Terminator tank support combat vehicle, showcasing their tactical prowess.
- The successful defense resulted in the elimination of 36 occupiers, with 37 others wounded and significant damage inflicted on enemy equipment.
- The 79th separate amphibious assault brigade of the Tavriyya Brigade played a crucial role in defeating the Russian assault near Kurakhov, Donetsk region, demonstrating the strength and resilience of Ukrainian forces.
- The brave actions of the Ukrainian paratroopers highlight the ongoing struggle for freedom and sovereignty against foreign aggression, showcasing the heroism and determination of the defenders.
Paratroopers of the Armed Forces destroyed 11 Russian armored vehicles
This was reported by the press service of the "Khortytsia" OSU.
In addition, the Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down a rare Terminator tank support combat vehicle.
36 occupiers were killed in this assault, which did not achieve any results, and another 37 were wounded.
Ukrainian paratroopers defeated the invaders in the battle near Kurakhov
Ukrainian soldiers from the 79th separate amphibious assault brigade of the Tavriyya Brigade repelled a large assault by the Russians near Kurakhov, Donetsk region. They destroyed a large amount of enemy equipment.
79 ODSHBr reports on the successes of the Armed Forces on Facebook.
During the battle, paratroopers burned three tanks and three armored vehicles with infantry. Another BBM was damaged. Other equipment shamefully fled from the battlefield.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-