General Staff: the AFU repelled 18 attacks by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

The defense forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. By this time, the number of combat clashes had increased to 67.

The actual situation in different areas of the front on October 21

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/21/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Today, the communities of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Krasnopillya, Basivka, Mezenivka, Novenke, and Myropyllya of the Sumy region were affected by the fire of enemy artillery, mortars, and multiple rocket systems; Mykhalchyna Sloboda and Polissia of Chernihiv region.

In addition, the Russians carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles in Khotyn, Basivka, Richok, Bilopyll and Krasnopill districts of the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the Vovchansk and Lyptsi districts.

In the Kupian direction, the Russian occupiers twice attacked the Defense Forces in the Lozova and Vyshnevo areas. One battle is still going on.

On the Lymanskyi direction, the invading army launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Grekivka, Novomykhailivka, Petropavlivka, and Terni during the day. Six battles have ended, one more is in progress. Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly hold the defense and inflict losses on the enemy.

The occupying forces continue to look for weak points in our defense near Verkhnyokamyanskyi and Pereiznyi in the Siverskyi direction. Since the beginning of the day, two futile enemy assaults have taken place here.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers' aircraft attacked Pazeno, Maisky and Chasovoy Yar with anti-aircraft missiles and anti-aircraft missiles.

In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor once tried to penetrate our defenses in the Toretsk area. In the same city, the occupiers struck with anti-aircraft guns.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 27 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Sukhoi Balka, Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promenya, Lysivka, Krutoy Yar, Selidovoy and Mykhailivka. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 18 enemy attacks, nine clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy army attacked 15 times in the direction of the settlements of Hirnyk, Novodmytrivka, Maksimilianivka, Georgiivka, Dalnye, Katerynivka, and Antonivka. Seven attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed.

Eight enemy attacks took place in the Vremivsk direction near Bogoyavlenka, Novoukrainka, and Zoloty. Three fights are still going on.

In the Orihiv direction, the occupation forces once stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Malaya Tokmachka.

The operation of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region is ongoing. The aviation of the Russian Federation continues to attack Russian cities and villages. Since the beginning of the day, Russian aircraft have carried out 22 strikes with 32 anti-aircraft missiles on their own territory.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,710 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: