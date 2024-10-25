General Staff: 35 skirmishes took place in the Pokrovsky direction between the AFU and the Russian Army

Since the beginning of the day on October 25, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 125. The occupiers continue to actively carry out attacks in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions. The defense forces are holding the lines and taking the necessary measures to prevent a defense breakthrough.
Points of attention
- 125 combat clashes have occurred along the entire front line, with 35 skirmishes in the Pokrovsky direction alone.
- The occupiers continue to carry out attacks in Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions, while Ukrainian defense forces are taking necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough.
- Russian army's combat losses as of October 25, 2024, include personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, air defense equipment, aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, cruise missiles, ships, submarines, and various types of equipment.
- Fierce battles are ongoing in various regions, with Ukrainian troops successfully repelling enemy assaults and holding strategic positions.
- Operational information indicates continued enemy airstrikes, artillery usage, and attacks in multiple Ukrainian settlements, with ongoing combat activities in different directions.
Current situation at the front on October 25
Operational information as of 16.00 on 10/25/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
According to available information, the enemy has carried out 18 airstrikes on the territory of the Kursk region, using 24 air defense systems.
Two combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction today. Our troops repel Russian attacks in the Vovchansk region.
Two assault actions of the invaders were repelled by our soldiers near Golubivka in the Kupyansk direction. There is a battle in the Vyshnevo region.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Grekivka, Terni, and Torsky. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 19 clashes in this direction, of which four are still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Vyimka settlements, at that time there were three combat clashes.
Fighting continues in the area of Chasov Yar in the Kramatorsk direction, where the enemy is trying to advance on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. Novoyehorivka was hit by an airstrike.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of attack and bomber aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops, fighting continues in the Toretsk area. Enemy aviation struck Toretsk, Druzhba, Troitsky and Katerynivka, dropping five air defense systems.
It is the hottest in the Pokrovsky direction. Fierce battles are taking place in Selidove, Krasniy Yar, Krutyy Yar, Lysivka and Myrolyubivka districts. So far, the enemy has made 35 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.
In the Kurakhiv direction, five clashes are ongoing in the districts of Gostre, Katerynivka and Novodmytrivka. Twenty enemy assaults have already been repulsed by our defenders.
In the Vremivsk direction, ten enemy assaults were repulsed in the Bogoyavlenka and Novoukrainka districts, seven enemy assaults continue.
In the Orihiv direction, the invaders are actively using aviation in the areas of Novoandriyivka, Novodanilivka and Mala Tokmachka settlements, 13 anti-aircraft missile defense systems were dropped today.
In the Dnieper direction, the occupiers once tried to dislodge our units from their occupied positions, but were repulsed.
Losses of the Russian army as of October 25, 2024
The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 25.10.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 685,910 (+1,630) people,
tanks — 9,097 (+7) units,
armored fighting vehicles — 18,287 (+33) units,
artillery systems — 19,753 (+34) units,
RSZV — 1,238 (+2) units,
air defense equipment — 982 (+1) units,
aircraft — 369(+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational-tactical level — 17,670 (+73),
cruise missiles — 2,625 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,365 (+79) units,
of special equipment — 3,535 (+22) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-