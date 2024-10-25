General Staff: 35 skirmishes took place in the Pokrovsky direction between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16.00 on 10/25/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The occupier does not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The areas of the settlements of Novovasylivka, Stara Huta, Basivka, Liskivshchyna, Pokrovka, Ulanovka, Boyaro-Lezhachi and Bobylivka were under enemy fire. Enemy aircraft struck the area of ​​Bobylivka settlement.

According to available information, the enemy has carried out 18 airstrikes on the territory of the Kursk region, using 24 air defense systems.

Two combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction today. Our troops repel Russian attacks in the Vovchansk region.

Two assault actions of the invaders were repelled by our soldiers near Golubivka in the Kupyansk direction. There is a battle in the Vyshnevo region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Grekivka, Terni, and Torsky. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 19 clashes in this direction, of which four are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Vyimka settlements, at that time there were three combat clashes.

Fighting continues in the area of ​​Chasov Yar in the Kramatorsk direction, where the enemy is trying to advance on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. Novoyehorivka was hit by an airstrike.