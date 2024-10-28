General Staff: there have been 92 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian Army

The enemy does not stop trying to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, the Defense Forces restrain the invaders, inflicting significant losses on them. On October 28, the number of enemy attacks increased to 92. The main efforts of the occupiers are made in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions, where they carried out more than half of all attacks on the territory of Ukraine. In addition, the Russian army is actively operating in the Lyman, Kupyan and Vremiv directions.
Current situation at the front on October 28
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on October 28, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,
The border areas of Sumy Oblast and Chernihiv Oblast continue to suffer from Russian airstrikes. The Russians also carried out fourteen airstrikes, using 22 anti-aircraft missiles in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our units in the Vovchansk district. The situation is under control. The enemy also hit Kharkiv with aerial bombs and Milovy with unguided aerial missiles.
The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction seven times. Ukrainian defenders repulse enemy assaults near Kolisnykyvka, Synkivka, Kruglyakivka, Pershotravnevo and Lozova. Battles continue in six locations. The enemy is actively using bomber aircraft in the direction, and has already dropped 12 aerial bombs today.
In the Lyman direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of Grekivka, Zarichny, Terni and Torsky. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled five attacks, three clashes are ongoing.
In the direction of Siversk, the enemy carried out airstrikes with five air defense systems on Siversk and the Starodubivka area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out two assaults near Chasov Yar and Stupochy. The occupiers are currently under attack. The occupiers' aircraft attacked Chasovoy Yar, Stinky and Oleksandr-Shultyny, air bombs and unguided air missiles were used.
In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack in the Toretsk area.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 21 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Krutoy Yar, Selydovo, and Vyshnevo. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, have repelled a total of 17 enemy attacks in the direction. Others continue. The enemy suffers significant losses in manpower.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders attacked our units 29 times, trying to advance in the areas of Zoryanyi, Maksimilianivka, Novodmytrivka, Katerynivka, and Antonivka. At present, 19 clashes are ongoing.
In the Vremivsk direction, the invaders carried out eight attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Bogoyavlenka and Novoukrainka. Two skirmishes are ongoing.
In the Orihiv direction, the enemy uses bomber aircraft, hitting the area of Mala Tokmachka, dropping 16 aerial bombs.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian units. Attacked Mykolaivka with unguided air missiles.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,680 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,120 (+7) units,
armored combat vehicles — 18,395 (+40) units,
artillery systems — 19,872 (+51) units,
RSZV — 1,240 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 984 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,867 (+68) units,
cruise missiles — 2,625 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,660 (+100) units,
special equipment — 3,556 (+14) units.
