General Staff: there have been 92 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on October 28, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

The border areas of Sumy Oblast and Chernihiv Oblast continue to suffer from Russian airstrikes. The Russians also carried out fourteen airstrikes, using 22 anti-aircraft missiles in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our units in the Vovchansk district. The situation is under control. The enemy also hit Kharkiv with aerial bombs and Milovy with unguided aerial missiles.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction seven times. Ukrainian defenders repulse enemy assaults near Kolisnykyvka, Synkivka, Kruglyakivka, Pershotravnevo and Lozova. Battles continue in six locations. The enemy is actively using bomber aircraft in the direction, and has already dropped 12 aerial bombs today.

In the Lyman direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of Grekivka, Zarichny, Terni and Torsky. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled five attacks, three clashes are ongoing.

In the direction of Siversk, the enemy carried out airstrikes with five air defense systems on Siversk and the Starodubivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out two assaults near Chasov Yar and Stupochy. The occupiers are currently under attack. The occupiers' aircraft attacked Chasovoy Yar, Stinky and Oleksandr-Shultyny, air bombs and unguided air missiles were used.