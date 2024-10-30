General Staff: AFU repelled 21 attacks by the Russian army in the Kurakhiv direction

The situation on the front line remains tense. Ukrainian defenders continue to actively oppose the Russian aggressor, causing him losses in manpower and equipment. A total of 51 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day on October 30.

Actual situation at the front on October 30

Operational information as of 16.00 on 10/30/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Border settlements continue to suffer from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Areas of settlements of Basivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Pavlivka, Volfine, Novenke, Taratutyne, Oleksandrivka, Vovkivka, Dmitrivka, Pokrovka, Obody, Bachivsk, Volodymyrivka of the Sumy region were affected by the fire of barrel artillery and anti-aircraft missiles; Mikhalchyna Sloboda, Medvedivka, Krasny Khutir, Chernihiv region. Share

The aggressor also carried out airstrikes on the areas of Myropillya and Khotyn settlements, using four anti-aircraft missiles. The Russians are bombarding the Kursk region of the Russian Federation: according to the available information, six attacks by seven guided aerial bombs have been made on its territory.

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction , the Russian occupiers once in vain attacked the defensive lines of Ukrainian units near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 enemy attacks near Novoosynovo, Kolisnykyvka, Pershotravnevy, Pischany, Kruglyakivka, Zeleny Gay, Vyshnevoy, Bohuslavka, and Zagryzovy, nine more clashes are ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out five attacks during the day near Katerynivka, Grekivka, Terni, and Zarichny.

The enemy carried out two attacks in the Siversky direction in the areas of Verkhnokamianske and Bilogorivka settlements, one battle is ongoing.

Today, the occupiers have not carried out any offensive actions in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions.

In the Pokrovsky direction , since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 11 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Myrnograd, Lysivka, Sukhy Yar, Novogrodivka, and Selidove settlements. Defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled nine enemy attacks, two clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being refined.

In the Kurakhiv direction , the occupiers carried out 21 attacks near Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Illinka, Maksimilianivka, Gostroy, Elizavetivka, Dalnyi, Antonivka and Katerynivka, in addition, they carried out airstrikes in the area of ​​Romanivka and Kurakhovo, using five anti-aircraft missiles.

In the Vremivsk direction , units of our troops repelled two assaults by Russians near Bogoyavlenka.

In the Gulyaipil direction , the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the village of Charivne.

In the Orihiv direction , the enemy launched airstrikes on the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Preobrazhenka. A total of 14 aerial bombs were used.

There have been three enemy attacks in the Dnieper direction so far, which were successfully repelled by our defenders.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,560 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: