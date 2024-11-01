General Staff: there were 24 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian Army in the Kurakhiv direction

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 01/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The border regions of Sumy Oblast continue to suffer from Russian airstrikes. A number of settlements in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions were hit by the shelling of the terrorist army today. The enemy also carried out 22 airstrikes, using 27 anti-aircraft missiles on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers dropped two aerial bombs in the Dergachi district.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried twice during the day to advance to our positions in the areas of Petropavlivka and Lozova. A battle is going on near Lozova.

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to 12 in the Lyman direction. Attacked in the vicinity of Druzhelyubivka, Katerynivka, Grekivka, Makiivka, Terni and in Serebryansk Forest. Four clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled one attack by the occupiers near Stupochy.