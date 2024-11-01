General Staff: there were 24 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian Army in the Kurakhiv direction

Since the beginning of the day on November 1, 74 combat clashes took place at the front. The occupiers continue to actively operate in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhiv and Lyman directions.
Current situation at the front on November 1
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 01/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers dropped two aerial bombs in the Dergachi district.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried twice during the day to advance to our positions in the areas of Petropavlivka and Lozova. A battle is going on near Lozova.
The aggressor increased the number of attacks to 12 in the Lyman direction. Attacked in the vicinity of Druzhelyubivka, Katerynivka, Grekivka, Makiivka, Terni and in Serebryansk Forest. Four clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled one attack by the occupiers near Stupochy.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy did not carry out offensive operations, but carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Petrivka and Kostyantynivka, dropping eight anti-aircraft missiles.
Enemy activity currently persists in the Pokrovsky direction. Clashes of varying intensity have started here 21 times today. Attacks were repulsed in the areas of Sukhoi Balka, Myrolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Krutoy Yar, Novogrodivka, and Selidovo. Currently, two battles are still going on in the Vyshnevo region.
Fighting continues in the Kurakhiv direction. During the day, 24 combat clashes took place in the vicinity of Ostrivskyi, Illinka, Novoselidivka, Kreminnaya Balka, Novodmytrivka, Vovchenka, Maksimilianivka, Dalnyi, Antonivka, and Katerynivka, and 13 attacks by the occupiers are ongoing.
In the Vremivsk direction, the aggressor once attacked the positions of our defenders in the Trudovoy area.
The occupiers did not carry out offensive actions in the Orihiv direction , but they carried out an airstrike with ten anti-aircraft missiles on Novoandriivka.
In the Dnieper direction, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The enemy conducted three unsuccessful assaults.
What is known about the losses of the occupiers of the Russian Federation during the day of October 31
Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one means of missile troops and artillery and nine areas of concentration of personnel and equipment of the Russian invaders, says the summary of the General Staff.
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.11.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 696 thousand 410 (+1 thousand 460) people were liquidated;
tanks — 9162 (+6) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 18,470 (+20) units;
artillery systems — 20,039 (+26) units;
RSZV — 1244 (+1) units;
air defense equipment — 994 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,088 (+25) units;
cruise missiles — 2,628 (+1) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,038 (+77) units;
special equipment — 3579 (+9) units.
