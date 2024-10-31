The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 19 tanks and 58 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 694,950 soldiers.
Points of attention
- Over 1,300 Russian soldiers have been destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces along with 19 tanks and 58 artillery systems.
- The total losses of the Russian army since the invasion began have surpassed 694,950 soldiers.
- The General Staff reports significant damage to Russian equipment, including tanks, armored fighting vehicles, aircraft, and more.
- Combat clashes have intensified with 145 recorded incidents, showcasing the fierce efforts of the Ukrainian military in repelling enemy attacks.
- The situation at the front remains tense with ongoing assaults and offensive actions by the aggressor towards various settlements.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,310 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 9156 (+19) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 18,450 (+17) units;
artillery systems — 20,013 (+58) units;
RSZV — 1243 (+1) units;
air defense equipment — 994 (+8) units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,063 (+84) units;
cruise missiles — 2,627 (+2) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,961 (+121) units;
special equipment — 3570 (+3) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 145 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
There were 21 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults in the vicinity of Sinkivka, Novoosynivka, Kolisnyivka, Pershotravnevo, Pischany, Kruglyakivka, Zeleny Gay, Vyshnevoy, Bohuslavka, Petropavlivka, Lozova, Kindrashyvka, and Zagryzovy.
The enemy attacked 11 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to move forward towards Katerynivka, Grekivka, Terni, Zarichny, Druzhelyubivka and in the Serebryan Forestry.
In the Kurakhivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 41 attacks on positions near Novoselidivka, Novodmytrivka, Illinka, Maksimilianivka, Gostroy, Elizavetivka, Dalnyi, Antonivka, Kurakhivka, Kreminnaya Balka, Voznesenka, and Katerynivka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-