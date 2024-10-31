The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 19 tanks and 58 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 694,950 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,310 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 9156 (+19) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 18,450 (+17) units;

artillery systems — 20,013 (+58) units;

RSZV — 1243 (+1) units;

air defense equipment — 994 (+8) units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,063 (+84) units;

cruise missiles — 2,627 (+2) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,961 (+121) units;

special equipment — 3570 (+3) units.

Фото — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 145 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

There were 21 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults in the vicinity of Sinkivka, Novoosynivka, Kolisnyivka, Pershotravnevo, Pischany, Kruglyakivka, Zeleny Gay, Vyshnevoy, Bohuslavka, Petropavlivka, Lozova, Kindrashyvka, and Zagryzovy.

The enemy attacked 11 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to move forward towards Katerynivka, Grekivka, Terni, Zarichny, Druzhelyubivka and in the Serebryan Forestry.

The tense situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction, where our defenders stopped 28 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Myrnograd, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Novogrodivka, Vyshneve, Krutiy Yar and Selidove. Share