The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 693,640 soldiers.
Points of attention
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,560 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 9137 (+8) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 18,433 (+29) units;
artillery systems — 19,955 (+38) units;
RSZV — 1242 (+1) units;
air defense equipment — 986 (+2) units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,979 (+40) units;
cruise missiles — 2,625 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,840 (+91) units;
special equipment — 3567 (+1) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 175 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
There were 22 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repulsed the enemy's assaults in the direction of Sinkivka, Kolisnikivka, Zagryzovo, Golubivka, Stepova Novoselevka, Novoosynovo, Berestovo, Bohuslavka and Lozova.
The enemy attacked 15 times in the Lyman direction. He tried to advance near the settlements of Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Novomykhailivka, Nevske, Terny, Torske, Serebryanka and Yampolivka.
The enemy tried 13 times to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Bilogorivka, Verkhnyokamyansky, Zvanivka, Ivano-Daryivka in the Siverskyi direction.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 42 attacks. The main efforts of the enemy were made in the districts of Novoselidivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksimilianivka, Dalnye, Antonivka, Katerynivka, Berestka, Illinka, and Trudove.
