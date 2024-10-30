The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,500 Russian invaders, 8 tanks and 38 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 693,640 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,560 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 9137 (+8) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 18,433 (+29) units;

artillery systems — 19,955 (+38) units;

RSZV — 1242 (+1) units;

air defense equipment — 986 (+2) units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,979 (+40) units;

cruise missiles — 2,625 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,840 (+91) units;

special equipment — 3567 (+1) units.

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 175 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

There were 22 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repulsed the enemy's assaults in the direction of Sinkivka, Kolisnikivka, Zagryzovo, Golubivka, Stepova Novoselevka, Novoosynovo, Berestovo, Bohuslavka and Lozova.

The enemy attacked 15 times in the Lyman direction. He tried to advance near the settlements of Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Novomykhailivka, Nevske, Terny, Torske, Serebryanka and Yampolivka.

The enemy tried 13 times to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Bilogorivka, Verkhnyokamyansky, Zvanivka, Ivano-Daryivka in the Siverskyi direction.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 43 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novogrodivka, Krutiy Yar, Krasny Yar, Selidove and Vyshneve. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near the village of Promin.