The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Pion self-propelled guns of the Russian army in Donetsk region — video
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Ukrainian military destroyed two self-propelled guns "Pion" near occupied Horlivka. It is located 25 km from the front line and is considered the deep rear of the Russian invaders.

  • The Ukrainian military successfully destroyed two 2C7 'Pion' self-propelled guns near the occupied city of Horlivka in Donetsk region.
  • The operation was conducted by the battalion of unmanned systems using the Nemesis bomber drone to accurately target and destroy the Russian equipment in the rear of their troops.
  • The 2C7 'Pion' is a powerful 203-mm self-propelled artillery installation designed to suppress enemy rear positions and destroy important objects and nuclear attack means.
  • The General Staff reported 174 combat clashes in the past day, with enemy attacks in various directions, including Kupyan, Lyman, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, and Kurakhiv.
  • The Defense Forces successfully repelled multiple enemy assaults in different areas, showcasing the ongoing conflict dynamics in the region.

The Armed Forces destroyed Russian equipment near Horlivka

As noted, the fighters of the battalion of unmanned systems destroyed two self-propelled artillery installations 2C7 "Pion" at once.

This operation took place in the rear of Russian troops. Enemy equipment along with ammunition was destroyed by accurate drops from the Nemesis bomber drone, and aerial reconnaissance to adjust the strike was carried out by fighters of the assault brigade of the National Police "Lyut".

By the way, the 2C7 "Pion" is a 203-mm self-propelled artillery installation capable of destroying the enemy at a distance of up to 47.5 km. "Pion" is designed to suppress the rear, destroy especially important objects and means of nuclear attack.

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 174 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

  • In the Kupyan direction, 14 attacks by invaders took place during the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kindrashyvka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kruglyakivka, Zagryzovy, Vyshnevoy, Berestovoy, and Pershotravnevyo. The enemy actively used bombing and attack aircraft for strikes on the direction.

  • In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked 18 times. He tried to penetrate our defenses near Kindrashyvka, Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kruglyakivka, Zagryzovy, Vyshnevoy, Berestovoy and Pershotravnevy.

  • In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, launched nine attacks in the direction of Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 41 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyy Yar, Krasnyy Yar, Mykolaivka and Selidove. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selidovoy.

  • In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 43 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance near Antonivka and Katerynivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Novoselidivka, Gostroy, Dalnyi, Kostyantynivka, Elizavetivka.

