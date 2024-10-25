The Armed Forces destroyed about 400 occupiers and 3 artillery systems of the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

Since the beginning of the day on October 25, there have been 142 combat clashes, the enemy launched a missile strike using one missile, 70 air strikes using 106 anti-aircraft missiles, more than 600 kamikaze drone strikes and carried out about 3,000 attacks on the positions of our troops and population centers using various types of weapons .
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled numerous attacks by Russian invaders in various directions, inflicting heavy casualties and destroying enemy equipment.
- The enemy launched missile strikes, air strikes, kamikaze drone attacks, and various other offensives, but Ukrainian troops managed to hold their ground and protect civilian population centers.
- Specific details from the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lymansky, Siverskyi, Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv, Vremivsk, and Dnieper directions illustrate the intensity of the ongoing conflict.
- On October 25 alone, Ukrainian forces destroyed about 400 enemy personnel, 3 artillery systems, 14 cars, and other military equipment, showcasing their resilience and determination.
- The update highlights the bravery and successful defense efforts of Ukrainian soldiers, particularly mentioning the 102nd and 124th Separate Territorial Defense Brigades for their valor in the face of overwhelming enemy forces.
Current situation at the front on October 25
Operational information as of 22:00 on 10/25/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,
In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repel three attacks by Russian invaders in the Vovchansk region.
According to available information, the enemy lost 97 servicemen killed and wounded in the direction today. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two cars and two units of special equipment, and also damaged three artillery systems and four cars of the occupiers.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried 13 times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near Golubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Vyshnevo. Nine attacks are still ongoing.
24 times the enemy attacked in the Lymansky direction, trying to advance in the direction of Grekivka, Terni, Torsky and in the Serebryansky forest. Our units managed to repulse twenty enemy attacks, four more clashes are ongoing.
On the Siversky direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Vyimka settlements, by this time all attacks were repulsed, the enemy had no success.
One combat clash took place in the Kramatorsk direction. The activity of the occupiers was manifested in the area of Chasovoy Yar, all attempts of the enemy to improve their position were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers.
The enemy also tried to penetrate our defenses in the Toretsk direction. The occupiers in the area of Toretsk were repulsed by our defenders.
The enemy is intensively attacking the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 43 assault and offensive actions. The Russian occupiers are most active in the areas of Lysivka, Selidovoy, and Myrolyubivka. In total, 34 attacks in the direction of Ukrainian defenders have already been repelled, nine more clashes are ongoing. Our soldiers are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.
At this time of the day, there are 31 combat clashes in the Kurakhiv direction. The invaders remain highly active, trying to advance in the areas of Gostre, Katerynivka and Novodmytrivka settlements. Units of the Defense Forces repelled 25 enemy attacks, six attacks are still ongoing.
18 skirmishes took place in the Vremivsk direction. Thirteen enemy assaults were stopped in the Bogoyavlenka and Novoukrainka districts. Five more attacks are underway.
In the Dnieper direction, our soldiers repulsed the attacks of the Russian invaders on the positions of the Ukrainian army three times, the enemy was unsuccessful.
Today, we should celebrate the soldiers of the 102nd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade named after Colonel Dmytro Vitovsky and the 124th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, who restrained the attacks of the overwhelming enemy forces and inflicted heavy losses on him.
The situation at the front on October 24
During October 24, aviation, missile forces and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully struck:
one UAV control point,
warehouse with ammunition,
four areas of personnel concentration,
air defense vehicle,
four enemy artillery systems,
another important object of the Russian army.
