The Armed Forces destroyed about 400 occupiers and 3 artillery systems of the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 10/25/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

In the Kharkiv direction , our troops repel three attacks by Russian invaders in the Vovchansk region.

According to available information, the enemy lost 97 servicemen killed and wounded in the direction today. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two cars and two units of special equipment, and also damaged three artillery systems and four cars of the occupiers.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried 13 times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near Golubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Vyshnevo. Nine attacks are still ongoing.

24 times the enemy attacked in the Lymansky direction, trying to advance in the direction of Grekivka, Terni, Torsky and in the Serebryansky forest. Our units managed to repulse twenty enemy attacks, four more clashes are ongoing.

On the Siversky direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Vyimka settlements, by this time all attacks were repulsed, the enemy had no success.

One combat clash took place in the Kramatorsk direction. The activity of the occupiers was manifested in the area of ​​Chasovoy Yar, all attempts of the enemy to improve their position were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers.

The enemy also tried to penetrate our defenses in the Toretsk direction. The occupiers in the area of ​​Toretsk were repulsed by our defenders.