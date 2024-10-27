The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,400 Russian soldiers, 23 BBMs and 39 artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 689,040 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian military has successfully eliminated more than 1,400 Russian soldiers and destroyed 23 BBMs and 39 artillery systems.
  • The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion has reached a staggering 689,040 soldiers.
  • Combat clashes continue to intensify with 174 recorded clashes in a single day, showcasing the resilience of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
  • The enemy attacks were repelled in various directions including Kupyan, Lyman, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, and Kurakhiv, with the Defense Forces successfully defending key areas.
  • The ongoing conflict highlights the determination and strength of the Ukrainian military in the face of continued aggression from Russian forces.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,440 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

  • tanks — 9113 (+4) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 18,355 (+23) units;

  • artillery systems — 19,821 (+39) units;

  • RSZV — 1240 units;

  • air defense equipment — 984 units;

  • aircraft — 369 units;

  • helicopters — 329 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,799 (+73) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,625 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,560 (+100) units;

  • special equipment — 3542 (+1) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 174 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

  • In the Kupyan direction, 14 attacks by invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kindrashyvka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kruglyakivka, Zagryzovy, Vyshnevoy, Berestovoy, and Pershotravnevyo. The enemy actively used bombing and attack aircraft for strikes on the direction.

  • In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked 18 times. He tried to penetrate our defenses near Kindrashyvka, Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kruglyakivka, Zagryzovy, Vyshnevoy, Berestovoy and Pershotravnevy.

  • In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, launched nine attacks in the direction of Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 41 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyy Yar, Krasnyy Yar, Mykolaivka and Selidove. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selidovoy.

  • In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 43 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance near Antonivka and Katerynivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Novoselidivka, Gostroy, Dalnyi, Kostyantynivka, Elizavetivka.

