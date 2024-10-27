The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,400 Russian soldiers, 23 BBMs and 39 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 689,040 soldiers.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,440 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 9113 (+4) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 18,355 (+23) units;
artillery systems — 19,821 (+39) units;
RSZV — 1240 units;
air defense equipment — 984 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,799 (+73) units;
cruise missiles — 2,625 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,560 (+100) units;
special equipment — 3542 (+1) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 174 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
In the Kupyan direction, 14 attacks by invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kindrashyvka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kruglyakivka, Zagryzovy, Vyshnevoy, Berestovoy, and Pershotravnevyo. The enemy actively used bombing and attack aircraft for strikes on the direction.
In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked 18 times. He tried to penetrate our defenses near Kindrashyvka, Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kruglyakivka, Zagryzovy, Vyshnevoy, Berestovoy and Pershotravnevy.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, launched nine attacks in the direction of Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 43 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance near Antonivka and Katerynivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Novoselidivka, Gostroy, Dalnyi, Kostyantynivka, Elizavetivka.
