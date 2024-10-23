Britain allocated 155 million dollars to protect Ukrainian ships from attacks by the Russian Federation

The UK is providing an additional $155 million to support the Maritime Capability Coalition. The new funding is allocated against the background of increased attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

Britain will help Ukraine protect ships from Kremlin attacks

According to the British government, London is actively looking for partners to jointly fund the supply of hundreds of maritime drones and surveillance radars to ensure the security of this important corridor.

The Maritime Capabilities Coalition, led by Britain and Norway, plays a key role in supporting Ukraine's naval forces, including equipping the fleet with naval drones. Share

It is also noted that Britain and Norway are also jointly allocating 100 million pounds to finance hundreds of new projects.

Recent deliveries include all-terrain vehicles, raiding boats, anti-ship missiles and hundreds of thousands of rounds of machine gun ammunition.

Why did the Russian Federation intensify attacks on the port infrastructure of Ukraine

Currently, the aggressor country Russia is doing everything possible to harm the economy of Ukraine and its exports. It was for this purpose that the Russian Federation intensified missile attacks on Odesa, Ukrainian port infrastructure and civilian vessels in the Black Sea.

Journalists emphasize that the Russians in most cases targeted vessels "under the flags of small countries that are unlikely to take retaliatory measures against Russia."

For example, a container ship under the flag of Palau and a vessel under the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis were affected. The chief representative of the European Commission on external relations accused Russia of using weapons against "food supplies from Ukraine": Share

It is also important to understand that during more than 2.5 years of full-scale war, the occupiers destroyed or damaged about 300 port facilities in the Odesa region.