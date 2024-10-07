The Russian Federation damaged a civilian ship with grain in the port of Odesa

On October 7, the Russian army struck another blow at the Ukrainian port of Pivdenny. The St. Kitts and Nevis-flagged civilian vessel PARESA was damaged in the attack.

Russia once again attacked a civilian ship with Ukrainian grain

As noted, the ship, which was transporting 6 thousand tons of Ukrainian corn for export, was damaged near the berth of the port.

All 15 crew members — citizens of Egypt and Syria — remained unharmed.

This is already the 20th civilian vessel that was damaged by Russian attacks. Earlier, Russia also struck a ship transporting wheat to Egypt.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Oleksiy Kuleba, emphasized that these strikes are an attempt to disrupt the work of the Ukrainian Maritime Food Corridor and create a threat to global food security.

In general, this is already the 20th civilian vessel that has been damaged as a result of Russian attacks. A few weeks ago, a terrorist country hit a ship carrying wheat to Egypt. This is nothing more than Russia's attempts to influence the successful operation of the Ukrainian Maritime Food Corridor and endanger global food security, said Oleksiy Kuleba, Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine

Russia says it is targeting military cargo, but all attacks are actually aimed at civilian targets. Recently, trucks and administrative buildings on the border with Romania were damaged during an attack on Izmail district of Odesa region.

Despite the shelling, the Ukrainian Maritime Food Corridor continues to work around the clock. During the year, more than 70 million tons of cargo were exported through it, and more than 2,500 ships went to the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe

Russia's attack on a grain tanker in the Black Sea

The event happened on the night of September 11, 2024.

The Russians fired X-22 missiles at a civilian ship sailing under the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis. The grain tanker left Ukrainian territorial waters at the time of the attack.

The civilian ship was seriously damaged, but nothing more is known about its condition. There were no casualties.

It is known that this grain truck was carrying wheat to Egypt.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi reacted to the event. He called on the international community to respond to the attack on the grain truck.

The head of state emphasized that "wheat and food security should not be a target for missiles."

Zelensky reminded that the supply of Ukrainian grain to Africa and the Middle East is critically important.