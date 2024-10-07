The Russian Federation damaged a civilian ship with grain in the port of Odesa

On October 7, the Russian army struck another blow at the Ukrainian port of Pivdenny. The St. Kitts and Nevis-flagged civilian vessel PARESA was damaged in the attack.
Points of attention
- The Russian army struck another blow at the civilian vessel PARESA, which was transporting Ukrainian corn for export at the port in Odesa.
- This is already the 20th civilian ship that has been affected by Russian attacks, which indicates attempts to influence the work of the Ukrainian Maritime Food Corridor.
- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi called on the international community to respond to the attack on a civilian ship with grain, stressing the importance of food security.
- Russia claims that it is attacking military cargo, but in reality the attacks are aimed at civilian objects, which confirms the damage to the cargo and the severity of the consequences.
- The Ukrainian maritime food corridor, despite shelling, continues to work around the clock, exporting significant volumes of cargo to countries around the world, which confirms its strategic importance for the Ukrainian economy.
Russia once again attacked a civilian ship with Ukrainian grain
As noted, the ship, which was transporting 6 thousand tons of Ukrainian corn for export, was damaged near the berth of the port.
All 15 crew members — citizens of Egypt and Syria — remained unharmed.
This is already the 20th civilian vessel that was damaged by Russian attacks. Earlier, Russia also struck a ship transporting wheat to Egypt.
The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Oleksiy Kuleba, emphasized that these strikes are an attempt to disrupt the work of the Ukrainian Maritime Food Corridor and create a threat to global food security.
Russia says it is targeting military cargo, but all attacks are actually aimed at civilian targets. Recently, trucks and administrative buildings on the border with Romania were damaged during an attack on Izmail district of Odesa region.
Despite the shelling, the Ukrainian Maritime Food Corridor continues to work around the clock. During the year, more than 70 million tons of cargo were exported through it, and more than 2,500 ships went to the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe
Russia's attack on a grain tanker in the Black Sea
The event happened on the night of September 11, 2024.
The Russians fired X-22 missiles at a civilian ship sailing under the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis. The grain tanker left Ukrainian territorial waters at the time of the attack.
The civilian ship was seriously damaged, but nothing more is known about its condition. There were no casualties.
It is known that this grain truck was carrying wheat to Egypt.
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi reacted to the event. He called on the international community to respond to the attack on the grain truck.
The head of state emphasized that "wheat and food security should not be a target for missiles."
Zelensky reminded that the supply of Ukrainian grain to Africa and the Middle East is critically important.
