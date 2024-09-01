The Russian Federation attacked a convoy of grain trucks in the Sumy Oblast with a missile. A person died

On August 31, the Russian army launched a missile attack on a convoy of grain trucks on the Sumy-Kharkiv road near the village of Verkhnya Syrovatka, Sumy district. The driver died as a result of the attack.

Russia fired at Ukrainian grain in the Sumy region

According to the investigation, on August 31, around 8:30 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the Russians launched a missile attack on a convoy of grain trucks on the Sumy-Kharkiv road near the village of Verkhnya Sirovatka of the Sumy district.

As a result of the attack by the occupiers , a 23-year-old truck driver was killed, and 4 other drivers were injured . Also, one truck caught fire and about 20 were damaged, the prosecutor's office said. Share

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Air defense forces shot down 8 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

As noted, in general, the enemy used an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region and eleven Shahed-131/136 from Cape Chauda — Crimea.

UAVs were shot down within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

According to the military, the occupiers attacked Ukrainian grain and the logistics of the agrarian sector, in particular in Mykolaiv Oblast and Sumy Oblast.