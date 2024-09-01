The Russian Federation attacked a convoy of grain trucks in the Sumy Oblast with a missile. A person died

On August 31, the Russian army launched a missile attack on a convoy of grain trucks on the Sumy-Kharkiv road near the village of Verkhnya Syrovatka, Sumy district. The driver died as a result of the attack.
Points of attention
- The Russian army launched a missile attack on a grain convoy in the Sumy region, as a result of which the truck driver was killed.
- Ukraine's response to the attack included shooting down 8 attack UAVs using anti-aircraft missile forces and electronic warfare.
- The attack of the occupiers affected the agricultural sector of Ukraine, causing damage and loss of life.
- The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office is conducting a pre-trial investigation into the violation of laws and intentional homicide during the Russian missile attack.
Russia fired at Ukrainian grain in the Sumy region
According to the investigation, on August 31, around 8:30 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the Russians launched a missile attack on a convoy of grain trucks on the Sumy-Kharkiv road near the village of Verkhnya Sirovatka of the Sumy district.
Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Air defense forces shot down 8 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
As noted, in general, the enemy used an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region and eleven Shahed-131/136 from Cape Chauda — Crimea.
UAVs were shot down within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
According to the military, the occupiers attacked Ukrainian grain and the logistics of the agrarian sector, in particular in Mykolaiv Oblast and Sumy Oblast.
As a result of combat operations by units of anti-aircraft missile troops, radio electronic warfare means of the Air Force and calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 8 attack UAVs were shot down within the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
