On the evening of August 28, Russian troops attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy region, as a result of which three people were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian troops attacked Sumy Oblast, leading to injuries and destruction, highlighting the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
- The use of prohibited methods of war by the Russian Federation is resulting in civilian casualties and damages to infrastructure.
- Recent attacks in Sumy region have left several people injured and caused destruction in residential areas, raising concerns about the safety of civilians.
- The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office is investigating the violations of laws and customs of war by the Russian forces, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.
- The international community must condemn the aggressive actions of the Russian Federation in Sumy Oblast and support efforts to protect civilians and restore peace in the region.
Russia attacked Sumy Region with missiles — there are casualties
It is preliminarily established that the invaders used rockets. Mykolaiv rural community of Sumy district came under attack.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.
Law enforcement officers are conducting a pre-trial investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Russia bombed Sumy region
According to the representatives of the prosecutor's office of the Sumy region, on August 26, the Russian army dropped aerial bombs on the private housing sector in the region.
A 54-year-old woman died. Her husband is wounded. A total of six people were injured due to the aggression of the Russian Federation.
On August 25, 2024, around 6:30 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy dropped a guided aerial bomb on one of the country estates in the city of Sumy.
Two more means of destruction fell into the residential quarter of the Bezdrytsk Territorial Community of the Sumy District.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-