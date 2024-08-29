Russia attacked Sumy Region with missiles — there are casualties

On the evening of August 28, Russian troops attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy region, as a result of which three people were injured.

It is preliminarily established that the invaders used rockets. Mykolaiv rural community of Sumy district came under attack.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As a result of the enemy attack, an elderly couple and a 65-year-old man were injured.

Law enforcement officers are conducting a pre-trial investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russia bombed Sumy region

According to the representatives of the prosecutor's office of the Sumy region, on August 26, the Russian army dropped aerial bombs on the private housing sector in the region.

A 54-year-old woman died. Her husband is wounded. A total of six people were injured due to the aggression of the Russian Federation.

On August 25, 2024, around 6:30 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy dropped a guided aerial bomb on one of the country estates in the city of Sumy.

As a result of the attack of the occupiers, 4 people were injured, at least 12 country houses and 3 vehicles were damaged.

Two more means of destruction fell into the residential quarter of the Bezdrytsk Territorial Community of the Sumy District.