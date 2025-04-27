Trump assessed the likelihood of tightening sanctions against Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date

Rubio revealed Trump's position
Source:  NBC News

According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US leader Donald Trump does not rule out the possibility of increasing pressure on Russia through sanctions, but does not want to rush to use this tool.

Points of attention

  • The White House claims that the sanctions option is still on the table.
  • Rubio said that the coming week will be "critically important" for Ukraine and Russia.

Journalists asked the American diplomat whether Trump's latest statements indicate that he is ready to impose additional sanctions against Russia.

According to him, "it's not time yet," although the US president does not forget about such a scenario.

But what he (Trump — ed.) really wants is a peace agreement. He wants the deaths and the killings to stop… There are options for dealing with those we hold responsible for not wanting peace. But we prefer not to get to that point because it closes the door to diplomacy.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

Head of the US Department of State

According to the diplomat, the United States is the only country that can stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

Rubio pointed out that no one but the United States is talking to both sides.

"This is an important responsibility and an important opportunity, and we want to make sure that we have exhausted all options, that we have not passed by something that can work and lead to peace," Rubio emphasized.

