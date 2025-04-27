Trump assessed the likelihood of tightening sanctions against Russia

According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US leader Donald Trump does not rule out the possibility of increasing pressure on Russia through sanctions, but does not want to rush to use this tool.
Points of attention
- The White House claims that the sanctions option is still on the table.
- Rubio said that the coming week will be "critically important" for Ukraine and Russia.
Rubio revealed Trump's position
Journalists asked the American diplomat whether Trump's latest statements indicate that he is ready to impose additional sanctions against Russia.
According to him, "it's not time yet," although the US president does not forget about such a scenario.
According to the diplomat, the United States is the only country that can stop Russia's war against Ukraine.
Rubio pointed out that no one but the United States is talking to both sides.
