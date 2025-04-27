Why Putin is afraid of Ukraine joining NATO — explanation by the European Commissioner
Category
Politics
Publication date

Why Putin is afraid of Ukraine joining NATO — explanation by the European Commissioner

Ukraine's NATO accession will weaken Putin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to the European Commissioner for Defense, Andrius Kubilius, preventing Ukraine from joining NATO will only make it easier for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to plan his next aggressive actions.

Points of attention

  • The illegitimate head of the Kremlin fears that Ukraine's accession to NATO will destroy his plans.
  • Trump sided with Russia on this issue.

Ukraine's NATO accession will weaken Putin

Kubilius warned the international community that the Russian dictator is demanding that Ukraine not be granted NATO membership, not because he is afraid of an attack on himself from Alliance territory.

(Russia) fears that NATO will protect Ukraine from the next Russian aggression. "No NATO" for Ukraine makes it easier for Russia to plan the next aggression, the European Commissioner stressed.

Andrius Kubilius' warning came after US President Donald Trump once again stated that he does not want to see Ukraine in the Alliance.

Moreover, the American leader shamelessly lied that Ukraine itself provoked Russia's invasion when it wanted to join NATO.

Journalists also learned that Donald Trump's team in Paris handed Ukraine a one-page document, which they presented as a "final proposal" for a peaceful settlement.

As it turned out, the States is ready to recognize Russia's control over Ukrainian Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump breaks shameful anti-record in first 100 days of presidency
Trump is rapidly losing the trust of Americans
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin responds to Trump's statement about "Russian" Crimea
Kremlin pleased with Trump's statements
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What is happening in Kursk and Belgorod regions — Syrsky's report
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What is known about the situation at the front?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?