According to the European Commissioner for Defense, Andrius Kubilius, preventing Ukraine from joining NATO will only make it easier for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to plan his next aggressive actions.

Ukraine's NATO accession will weaken Putin

Kubilius warned the international community that the Russian dictator is demanding that Ukraine not be granted NATO membership, not because he is afraid of an attack on himself from Alliance territory.

(Russia) fears that NATO will protect Ukraine from the next Russian aggression. "No NATO" for Ukraine makes it easier for Russia to plan the next aggression, the European Commissioner stressed.

Andrius Kubilius' warning came after US President Donald Trump once again stated that he does not want to see Ukraine in the Alliance.

Moreover, the American leader shamelessly lied that Ukraine itself provoked Russia's invasion when it wanted to join NATO.

Journalists also learned that Donald Trump's team in Paris handed Ukraine a one-page document, which they presented as a "final proposal" for a peaceful settlement.