According to the European Commissioner for Defense, Andrius Kubilius, preventing Ukraine from joining NATO will only make it easier for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to plan his next aggressive actions.
Points of attention
- The illegitimate head of the Kremlin fears that Ukraine's accession to NATO will destroy his plans.
- Trump sided with Russia on this issue.
Ukraine's NATO accession will weaken Putin
Kubilius warned the international community that the Russian dictator is demanding that Ukraine not be granted NATO membership, not because he is afraid of an attack on himself from Alliance territory.
Andrius Kubilius' warning came after US President Donald Trump once again stated that he does not want to see Ukraine in the Alliance.
Moreover, the American leader shamelessly lied that Ukraine itself provoked Russia's invasion when it wanted to join NATO.
Journalists also learned that Donald Trump's team in Paris handed Ukraine a one-page document, which they presented as a "final proposal" for a peaceful settlement.
As it turned out, the States is ready to recognize Russia's control over Ukrainian Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-