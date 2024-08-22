The Russian Air Force dropped 2 anti-aircraft missiles on Sumy Oblast — there were dead and wounded

On August 22, the Russian army bombed the Esman community of Shostkinsky district of Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs. Two men died, a woman was injured.

According to the investigation, on August 22, 2024, around 1:00 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped two anti-aircraft missiles on the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community of the Shostky district.

As a result of the attack by the occupiers, two civilian men, aged 74 and 67, died, the wife of one of the dead was injured and hospitalized, the Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region reported.

A pre-trial investigation is being conducted on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Share

The investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Sumy region.

Six people were injured in Sumy Oblast due to Russian shelling

On August 21, the enemy struck 320 strikes in Sumy Oblast. In total, 52 settlements of the Sumy region were subjected to shelling from various types of weapons. As a result of shelling, 6 civilians were injured.

It is noted that 2 private residential buildings were destroyed, 1 apartment building, 25 private residential buildings, an enterprise building, a summer kitchen, a tractor, a fire truck, and a civil infrastructure object were damaged.

Also, 7 passenger cars, a motorcycle, an outbuilding, a trailer, a sprayer, a camping on wheels, a gas pipeline, garages, a summer kitchen, an outbuilding, a transmission line, a mobile phone tower, and a forest area caught fire.