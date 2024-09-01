The Russian Federation cynically spreads a fake after the attack on a convoy of grain trucks in Sumy Oblast

The Russians are spreading a fake about an attack on a convoy of grain trucks in the Sumy district. Propagandists of the Russian Federation claim that it was allegedly military equipment headed for Suzha, Kursk Region.
The Russians invented a fake after firing on a convoy of grain trucks in the Sumy region
As noted, the enemy is using its resources to spread information about the alleged liquidation of a convoy of equipment headed for Suzha.
The prosecutor's office notes that the photo of the attack by the Russian Federation on a convoy of grain trucks clearly shows that the trucks were waiting to be loaded with soybeans and were standing near the field.
Russia fired at a convoy of grain trucks in the Sumy region
On August 31, the Russian army launched a missile attack on a convoy of grain trucks on the Sumy-Kharkiv road near the village of Verkhnya Sirovatka, Sumy district. The driver died as a result of the attack.
Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
