The Russian Federation cynically spreads a fake after the attack on a convoy of grain trucks in Sumy Oblast
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian Federation cynically spreads a fake after the attack on a convoy of grain trucks in Sumy Oblast

Сумська обласна прокуратура
The Russian Federation cynically spreads a fake after the attack on a convoy of grain trucks in Sumy Oblast
Читати українською

The Russians are spreading a fake about an attack on a convoy of grain trucks in the Sumy district. Propagandists of the Russian Federation claim that it was allegedly military equipment headed for Suzha, Kursk Region.

Points of attention

  • Russia cynically spreads a fake about an attack on a convoy of grain trucks after shelling in Sumy Oblast.
  • The photos prove that the grain trucks were sent to load soybeans, and not for military purposes, as Russian propaganda claims.
  • The Russian army launched a missile attack, resulting in the death of the driver and damage to trucks on the Sumy-Kharkiv road.
  • The prosecutor's office started a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, classified as intentional murder.
  • The shelling of a convoy of grain trucks in Sumy Oblast is another crime committed by the Russian occupiers against the civilian population.

The Russians invented a fake after firing on a convoy of grain trucks in the Sumy region

As noted, the enemy is using its resources to spread information about the alleged liquidation of a convoy of equipment headed for Suzha.

The prosecutor's office notes that the photo of the attack by the Russian Federation on a convoy of grain trucks clearly shows that the trucks were waiting to be loaded with soybeans and were standing near the field.

This is another crime committed by terrorists against the civilian population in violation of the laws and customs of war.

Russia fired at a convoy of grain trucks in the Sumy region

On August 31, the Russian army launched a missile attack on a convoy of grain trucks on the Sumy-Kharkiv road near the village of Verkhnya Sirovatka, Sumy district. The driver died as a result of the attack.

The 23-year-old truck driver died as a result of the attack by the occupiers , and 4 other drivers were injured . Also, one truck caught fire and about 20 were damaged, the prosecutor's office said.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 8 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 8 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation attacked a convoy of grain trucks in the Sumy Oblast with a missile. A person died
Сумська обласна прокуратура
The Russian Federation attacked a convoy of grain trucks in the Sumy Oblast with a missile. A person died
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation launched more than 160 missiles and 780 anti-aircraft missiles over Ukraine over the past week
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The Russian Federation launched more than 160 missiles and 780 anti-aircraft missiles over Ukraine over the past week

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?