The Russian Federation cynically spreads a fake after the attack on a convoy of grain trucks in Sumy Oblast

The Russians are spreading a fake about an attack on a convoy of grain trucks in the Sumy district. Propagandists of the Russian Federation claim that it was allegedly military equipment headed for Suzha, Kursk Region.

As noted, the enemy is using its resources to spread information about the alleged liquidation of a convoy of equipment headed for Suzha.

The prosecutor's office notes that the photo of the attack by the Russian Federation on a convoy of grain trucks clearly shows that the trucks were waiting to be loaded with soybeans and were standing near the field.

This is another crime committed by terrorists against the civilian population in violation of the laws and customs of war.

On August 31, the Russian army launched a missile attack on a convoy of grain trucks on the Sumy-Kharkiv road near the village of Verkhnya Sirovatka, Sumy district. The driver died as a result of the attack.

The 23-year-old truck driver died as a result of the attack by the occupiers , and 4 other drivers were injured . Also, one truck caught fire and about 20 were damaged, the prosecutor's office said.