The Russian Federation launched more than 160 missiles and 780 anti-aircraft missiles over Ukraine over the past week
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
For the last one week, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with more than 160 missiles of various types. The Russian Federation also deployed 780 air defense systems and 400 drones.

  • The Russian army launched more than 160 rockets and 780 anti-aircraft missiles over Ukraine over the past week, causing destruction and killing civilians.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyi calls for greater support for the Ukrainian military response to Russian aggression in Ukraine.
  • Attacks from the Russian side were carried out with the help of various types of missiles, guided aerial bombs and attack drones.
  • The attacks destroyed a number of trucks and started fires, resulting in civilian casualties and injuries.
  • The Ukrainian defense forces repelled the attacks of the Russian army, shooting down 8 attack UAVs and suspending the enemy's actions in certain territories.

Last week alone, Russia used more than 160 missiles of various types, 780 guided aerial bombs, and 400 attack UAVs of various types against our people.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

In order to provide full protection and secure our cities from this aggression, more support is needed for a fair Ukrainian response. Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the decision regarding long-range strikes on missile launch sites from Russia, destruction of Russian military logistics, joint shooting down of missiles and drones.

Russia attacked Ukraine on September 1

As noted, in general, the enemy used an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region and eleven Shahed-131/136 from Cape Chauda — Crimea.

UAVs were shot down within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

According to the military, the occupiers attacked Ukrainian grain and the logistics of the agrarian sector, in particular in Mykolaiv Oblast and Sumy Oblast.

As a result of the combat operations of units of anti-aircraft missile troops, means of radio-electronic warfare of the Air Force and calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 8 attack UAVs were shot down within the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions

Also, on August 31, the Russian army launched a rocket attack on a convoy of grain trucks on the Sumy-Kharkiv road near the village of Verkhnya Sirovatka, Sumy district. The driver died as a result of the attack.

The 23-year-old truck driver died as a result of the attack by the occupiers , and 4 other drivers were injured . Also, one truck caught fire and about 20 were damaged, the prosecutor's office said.

