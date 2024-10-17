Ukraine significantly weakens the military potential of the Russian Federation in Crimea — British intelligence

Ukraine's strikes on occupied Crimea continue to significantly reduce the military potential of the Russian army. In particular, among the affected targets are airfields, command posts, oil depots and the Crimean bridge.

What military targets did the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit in the occupied Crimea

As British intelligence reminds us, on October 7, 2024, Ukrainian forces struck the marine oil terminal in Feodosia. Earlier, in March of this year, this object was already attacked by drones.

The British Ministry of Defense also released pictures of the burning terminal.



Thus, British intelligence confirms that Ukrainian attacks are gradually undermining Russian military capabilities in Crimea.

Among the objects that became targets in 2024 were air defense systems, airfields, command centers, naval facilities, logistics and a bridge across the Kerch Strait, the British Ministry of Defense reports.

Measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation are ongoing, the Armed Forces reported.

