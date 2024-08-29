The Atlas oil base near Rostov continues operations after the attack by Ukrainian drones — video

On August 28, as a result of a joint operation of the Defense Ministry of the Ministry of Defense together with the SSO of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the Atlas oil depot in the Kamensk-Shakhtinsky district of the Rostov region of the Russian Federation was hit with the help of Ukrainian-made attack UAVs. Tanks with fuel continue to be stored on August 29.

In Russia, they cannot put out the fire at the Atlas oil depot

As of 15:00 on August 29, the fire continues.

At night, 4 tanks were depressurized (3 were already on fire). Zagrava was visible 150 km away, local publications write.

The moment of the explosion at the oil depot in the Kamian district, the impact of which was seen almost in the entire region. At that moment, firefighters were nearby and caught a dose of adrenaline.

A state of heightened alertness was introduced in the Kamian district of the Rostov region due to a burning oil depot. It is not yet possible to bring the flames under control.

There is allegedly no threat of the fire spreading to residential buildings, the administration reported.

The Atlas plant of Rosrezerv in the Kamian district of the Rostov region has been attacked by drones for the second time. Before that, a Ukrainian drone attacked "Atlas" in the Rostov region on August 3, but then the fire was quickly extinguished.

Satellite images confirm the fire at the Atlas oil depot

Satellite images of the Atlas oil depot in the Rostov region after the August 28 attack appeared. They confirm the spread of the fire.

The new picture, taken on August 28, but a few hours after the previous one, shows that the fire had already spread to the third fuel tank that day.

As the publication clarifies, eyewitness videos and data from the NASA FIRMS system, which monitors fires on the Earth's surface, show that on August 29, the oil depot continues to burn.