In the Rostov region, an oil depot is burning for the fourth day after an attack by Ukrainian drones
The oil base near Rostov
Source:  online.ua

In the Rostov region, after the attack of Ukrainian drones, the fire at the "Kavkaz" plant continues. On August 21, another fuel tank depressurized at the oil depot and explosions rang out.

  • The fire at the 'Kavkaz' plant in the Rostov region continues for the fourth day after an attack by Ukrainian drones, causing the destruction of several fuel tanks.
  • Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones were used in the attack on the oil depot in Proletarsk, resulting in serious material damage and ongoing firefighting efforts.
  • Satellite images reveal the extent of the damage, with 14 fuel tanks completely destroyed, highlighting the urgent need for containment and mitigation strategies.
  • Official announcements at regional and national levels are awaited as the situation unfolds, with concerns about the fate of the remaining 44 tanks covered by thick smoke.
  • The attack on the oil depot in the Rostov region underscores the escalating tensions and security challenges in the region, reflecting the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.

The oil base near Rostov continues to shut down after the drone attack

New videos showing explosions in Proletarsk have appeared in Russian media.

Moreover, there are no official announcements at the regional or all-Russian level.

A powerful explosion occurred again at the oil depot in Proletarsk. The heat was burning, it was seen tens of kilometers away! The heat was like a sunset! — share eyewitnesses.

Earlier, there was a powerful explosion here — another tank was depressurized. It seems that extinguishing is already useless, — write local publications.

New satellite photos of the fire at the oil depot in the Rostov region have appeared

At the oil depot in the Rostov region, for the fourth day, they have been trying to put out a fire that broke out as a result of strikes by Ukrainian drones. The fire has already completely destroyed 14 fuel tanks.

Satellite images show thick black smoke. The fire area is increasing.

According to the OSINT analyst, the fire has already completely destroyed 14 fuel tanks, four were partially destroyed, and 16 were undamaged. And the fate of another 44 tanks is unknown, as they are covered by a thick layer of smoke.

What is known about the drone attack in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation

On the night of August 18, as a result of the GUR MOU operation, the Kavkaz FDKU combine oil depot in the area of Proletarsk, Rostov region, Russian Federation. The mentioned oil depot worked for the enemy's military industry and ensured the activities of the Russian occupying forces, the GUR reminded.

Ukrainian intelligence sources confirmed that the attack was carried out with the help of Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones.

According to Vasyl Golubev, the governor of the Rostov region, the air defense system allegedly repelled an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Rostov region.

