In the Rostov region, Russians have been unable to extinguish a fire at an oil depot for the third day

In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, after an attack by Ukrainian drones, the fire at the Kavkaz plant has been extinguished for the third day. The burning area has increased to 10,000 square meters.

The area of the fire at the oil depot in the Rostov region has increased

According to rosZMI, the area of the fire at the oil depot in Proletarsk reached 10,000 square meters.

It is reported that about 22 of the 74 diesel tanks are currently burning there and are likely to burn for several more days. About 520 people are extinguishing the fire, rescuers from neighboring regions are involved.

So far, it has not been possible to localize the fire. Firefighters constantly flood the area between the tanks to prevent detonation.

What is known about the drone attack in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation

On the night of August 18, as a result of the GUR MOU operation, the Kavkaz FDKU plant in the area of Proletarsk, Rostov region, Russian Federation. The mentioned oil depot worked for the enemy's military industry and ensured the activities of the Russian occupying forces, the GUR reminded.

Ukrainian intelligence sources confirmed that the attack was carried out with the help of Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones.

According to Vasyl Golubev, the governor of the Rostov region, the air defense system allegedly repelled an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Rostov region.