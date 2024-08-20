In the Rostov region, Russians have been unable to extinguish a fire at an oil depot for the third day
Category
Events
Publication date

In the Rostov region, Russians have been unable to extinguish a fire at an oil depot for the third day

In the Rostov region, Russians have been unable to extinguish a fire at an oil depot for the third day
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, after an attack by Ukrainian drones, the fire at the Kavkaz plant has been extinguished for the third day. The burning area has increased to 10,000 square meters.

Points of attention

  • The fire at the oil depot in the Rostov region continues for the third day.
  • The burning area is 10,000 square meters, and the fire has yet to be extinguished.
  • Firefighters involved about 520 people, the attack on the oil depot was carried out by Ukrainian drones.

The area of the fire at the oil depot in the Rostov region has increased

According to rosZMI, the area of the fire at the oil depot in Proletarsk reached 10,000 square meters.

It is reported that about 22 of the 74 diesel tanks are currently burning there and are likely to burn for several more days. About 520 people are extinguishing the fire, rescuers from neighboring regions are involved.

So far, it has not been possible to localize the fire. Firefighters constantly flood the area between the tanks to prevent detonation.

What is known about the drone attack in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation

On the night of August 18, as a result of the GUR MOU operation, the Kavkaz FDKU plant in the area of Proletarsk, Rostov region, Russian Federation. The mentioned oil depot worked for the enemy's military industry and ensured the activities of the Russian occupying forces, the GUR reminded.

Ukrainian intelligence sources confirmed that the attack was carried out with the help of Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones.

According to Vasyl Golubev, the governor of the Rostov region, the air defense system allegedly repelled an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Rostov region.

However, according to his version, diesel fuel caught fire at industrial warehouses in Proletarsk due to falling debris.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
An oil base in the Rostov region was hit by Ukrainian-made drones — the source
drone
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, an oil depot has been burning for the second day after a drone attack
In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, an oil depot has been burning for the second day after a drone attack
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
They have been unable to extinguish a large-scale fire at an oil depot in the Rostov region for more than a day
fire at an oil depot

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?