In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, an oil depot has been burning for the second day after a drone attack

On the night of August 18, drones attacked an enterprise in Proletarsk, Rostov region. A fire broke out on the spot as a result of the attack, which continues to this day.

An oil depot in the Rostov region is on fire for the second day in a row

According to rosZMI, the oil depot in Proletarsk, Rostov region, attacked by Ukrainian drones on August 18, has been burning for the second day.

Moreover, because of the smoke from burning oil products, the authorities asked the city's residents to limit their time outside.

What is known about the drone attack in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation

On the night of August 18, as a result of the GUR MOU operation, the Kavkaz FDKU plant in the area of Proletarsk, Rostov region, Russian Federation. The mentioned oil depot worked for the enemy's military industry and ensured the activities of the Russian occupying forces, the GUR reminded.

Ukrainian intelligence sources confirmed that the attack was carried out with the help of Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones.

According to Vasyl Golubev, the governor of the Rostov region, the air defense system allegedly repelled an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Rostov region.

However, according to his version, diesel fuel caught fire at industrial warehouses in Proletarsk due to falling debris.

Details regarding the results of damage to the oil depot are being clarified.