Defense forces of Ukraine hit the Russian plant in the Rostov region

On August 18, Ukrainian defenders attacked the "Kavkaz" plant in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the attack of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the Russian plant

As the General Staff notes, oil and oil products were stored in the plant, which were also supplied for the needs of the occupying army.

At least two sources of ignition were recorded on the territory of the facility. More detailed information about the consequences of the damage is being clarified, the message says. Share

The task was carried out by the forces and means of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in cooperation with the Armed Forces and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What preceded it

On August 18, Russian mass media reported that drones attacked an enterprise in Proletarsk, Rostov region. As a result of the attack, diesel fuel tanks caught fire on the spot.

However, as Vasyl Golubev, the governor of the Rostov region, said, the air defense system allegedly repelled an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Rostov region.

However, according to his version, diesel fuel caught fire at industrial warehouses in Proletarsk due to falling debris.

Later, the governor clarified that "at 05:35, due to a repeated UAV attack, the fire extinguishing on the highway in Proletarsk was suspended."