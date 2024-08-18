Drones attacked an oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation — video

Drones attacked an enterprise in Proletarsk, Rostov Region. As a result of the attack, diesel fuel tanks caught fire on the spot.

What is known about the drone attack in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation

According to Vasyl Golubev, the governor of the Rostov region, the air defense system allegedly repelled an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Rostov region.

However, according to his version, diesel fuel caught fire at industrial warehouses in Proletarsk due to falling debris.

According to local residents, drones attacked the "Kavkaz" enterprise in Proletarsk, Rostov region.

Later, the governor clarified that "at 05:35, due to a repeated UAV attack, the fire extinguishing on the highway in Proletarsk was suspended."

Meanwhile, Russian media reports that an oil depot is on fire due to a drone strike.

What is known about previous attacks on Russian oil depots

On the night of July 20, the governor of Russia's Rostov region, Vasyl Golubev, said that the air defense forces of the Russian Federation allegedly destroyed 26 unmanned aerial vehicles. Golubev traditionally stated that "there are no victims". And he added that the information about the consequences is being clarified.

Instead, local residents reported on social networks about powerful flights in the area of the Millerovo airfield and explosions in the area of the oil depot.

According to local residents, as a result of the UAV attack, more than 16 explosions rang out in the area of the Millerovo airfield, as well as explosions in the area of the oil depot.

Fires were recorded in the area of the runway and aircraft parking lots.