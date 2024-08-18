An oil base in the Rostov region was hit by Ukrainian-made drones — the source

The kamikaze drones that hit the Kavkaz FDKU combine oil depot in the Rostov region on the night of August 18 were Ukrainian-made. This was reported to Online.UA by sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Rostov oil depot was hit by Ukrainian-made drones

On the night of August 18, as a result of the GUR MOU operation, the Kavkaz FDKU plant in the area of Proletarsk, Rostov region, Russian Federation. The mentioned oil depot worked for the enemy's military industry and ensured the activities of the Russian occupying forces, the GUR reminded.

Ukrainian intelligence sources confirmed that the attack was carried out with the help of Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones.

Details regarding the results of damage to the oil depot are being clarified. Share

What is known about the drone attack in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation

Drones attacked an enterprise in Proletarsk, Rostov region. As a result of the attack, diesel fuel tanks caught fire on the spot.

According to Vasyl Golubev, the governor of the Rostov region, the air defense system allegedly repelled an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Rostov region.

However, according to his version, diesel fuel caught fire at industrial warehouses in Proletarsk due to falling debris.

According to local residents, drones attacked the "Kavkaz" enterprise in Proletarsk, Rostov region.

Meanwhile, Russian media reports that an oil depot is on fire due to a drone strike.