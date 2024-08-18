An oil base in the Rostov region was hit by Ukrainian-made drones — the source

The kamikaze drones that hit the Kavkaz FDKU combine oil depot in the Rostov region on the night of August 18 were Ukrainian-made. This was reported to Online.UA by sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
- The recent drone attack on the Kavkaz FDKU oil depot in the Rostov region was carried out by Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones, as reported by Ukrainian intelligence sources.
- The attack resulted in a fire in diesel fuel tanks at the oil depot, raising concerns about the damage caused and potential implications for the region's industrial operations.
- Conflicting reports from local authorities and media indicate that while the air defense system may have repelled the initial attack, the resulting fire at the industrial warehouses is still under investigation.
- The incident highlights the use of drones in modern warfare and the increasing sophistication of drone technology in carrying out targeted attacks.
- As details continue to emerge about the drone strike in the Rostov region, questions remain about the motives behind the attack and the broader implications for regional security.
The Rostov oil depot was hit by Ukrainian-made drones
On the night of August 18, as a result of the GUR MOU operation, the Kavkaz FDKU plant in the area of Proletarsk, Rostov region, Russian Federation. The mentioned oil depot worked for the enemy's military industry and ensured the activities of the Russian occupying forces, the GUR reminded.
Ukrainian intelligence sources confirmed that the attack was carried out with the help of Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones.
What is known about the drone attack in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation
Drones attacked an enterprise in Proletarsk, Rostov region. As a result of the attack, diesel fuel tanks caught fire on the spot.
According to Vasyl Golubev, the governor of the Rostov region, the air defense system allegedly repelled an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Rostov region.
However, according to his version, diesel fuel caught fire at industrial warehouses in Proletarsk due to falling debris.
According to local residents, drones attacked the "Kavkaz" enterprise in Proletarsk, Rostov region.
Meanwhile, Russian media reports that an oil depot is on fire due to a drone strike.
