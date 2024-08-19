In the Rostov region of Russia, they have been trying to put out a large-scale fire at an oil depot for more than a day, where the flames have engulfed more than 10 fuel tanks.

What is known about the large-scale fire at the oil depot in the Rostov region

It is noted that satellite images indicate the spread of fire on the territory of the oil depot.

In particular, the network published a video where Russian firefighters panicked against the background of a large-scale fire.

It is noted that the fire at the oil depot broke out after an attack by Ukrainian drones.

It became known from the radio communications of Russian firefighters that they decided to withdraw from the burning oil depot due to the threat of new explosions.

Earlier, the local authorities reported that 41 rescuers were injured during the extinguishing, 18 of them were hospitalized.

According to Russian Telegram channels, drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Kavkaz oil depot of Rosrezerv in the Rostov region.

According to the Russian Mash Telegram channel, 11 tanks were depressurized at the oil depot.

457 rescuers on 130 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

At the same time, the Baza resource indicates that depressurization led to an explosion, and huge columns of flame rose into the sky.

On the afternoon of August 19, Golubev announced that "in view of the complexity of the fire" in the district, the state of high alert was changed to the state of emergency.

What is known about the attack by Ukrainian UAVs on an oil depot in the Rostov region

On the night of August 18, the Rostov region suffered a massive drone attack.

As the governor of the region reported, diesel fuel caught fire as a result of debris falling on the territory of industrial warehouses in Proletarsk.

At the same time, Russian resources clarified that the oil depot caught fire.

Subsequently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Ukrainian military had struck the Kavkaz plant. Oil and oil products were stored there, which were also supplied for the needs of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

The task was carried out by the forces and means of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense in cooperation with the Armed Forces and other parts of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.