Russian priests held a prayer service near an oil depot in the Rostov region that erupted after a drone attack on August 18.

The Russians called the Russian Orthodox Church due to their inability to put out the fire at the oil depot

According to rosZMI, the Volgodon Diocese published a photo on August 20 in which two priests are standing in a field next to an icon of the Mother of God.

Smoke from a fire at an oil depot in Proletarsk can be seen nearby.

As noted, the priests also held a prayer for the health of the victims during the extinguishing of the fire by firefighters in the chapel on the territory of the district hospital.

We will remind you that due to the income that Russia receives from fossil fuels, Ukraine faces aggression every day and suffers huge human losses. 40% of the revenues of the Russian budget come from the sale of gas and oil. A significant part of this money is still paid by Ukraine's partner countries.

Drones attacked an oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation

On the night of August 18, as a result of the GUR MOU operation, the Kavkaz FDKU combine oil depot in the area of Proletarsk, Rostov region, Russian Federation. The mentioned oil depot worked for the enemy's military industry and ensured the activities of the Russian occupation forces.

Ukrainian intelligence sources confirmed that the attack was carried out with the help of Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones.

After the attack of Ukrainian drones, a fire broke out at the oil depot, which could not be extinguished for 4 days. The burning area has increased to 10,000 square meters.

It is reported that about 22 of the 74 diesel tanks are currently burning there and are likely to burn for several more days. About 520 people are extinguishing the fire, rescuers from neighboring regions are involved.