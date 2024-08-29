Defense forces attacked two oil depots and ammunition in the territory of the Russian Federation

On August 28, the Defense Forces hit two oil depots in the Rostov and Kirov regions, as well as a field artillery depot of a group of Russian troops in the Voronezh region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces confirmed the attack on two oil depots

As noted, on the night of August 28, an attack was made on the "Atlas" oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the damage, a fire broke out in the territory of the vertical tanks of the facility. It is known about the involvement of fire engines in liquidation of the consequences of the fire.

The task was carried out by units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

In addition, the Zenit oil depot in the Kirov region and the field artillery of the Russian military group Zapad in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation were struck.

Detailed information on the consequences of the damage is currently being clarified.

The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and stop Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, the General Staff notes. Share

Attack on the oil depot "Atlas"

On August 28, as a result of a joint operation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation together with the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the help of Ukrainian-made attack UAVs, the oil depot of the FDKU "Atlas" of the Federal Agency of State Reserves of the Russian Federation was hit in the area of Kamensk-Shakhtynskyi, Rostov region.

This facility is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and takes a direct part in providing the Russian occupation forces.

According to eyewitnesses, there is currently a fire at the tanks of the oil depot. The detailed results of the operation are currently being clarified.

FDKU "Atlas Combine" of the Office of the Federal Agency for State Reserves in the Southern Federal District specializes in the supply of petroleum products for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

According to the reports of the Russian mass media, 4 years ago, joint exercises of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the Russian Reserve took place on the basis of the plant as part of the "Kavkaz-2020" exercise.