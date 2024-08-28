Drones attacked another oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation — video

In the Kamian district of the Rostov region, the "Atlas" plant of the Rosreservoir of the Russian Federation is on fire after a drone attack. However, the locals point out that two oil depots are burning at once.

Drones attacked two oil depots in the Rostov region at once

As noted by local and Russian mass media, the "Atlas" plant of the Russian Reserve is on fire.

The oil base belongs to the Federal Agency for State Reserves and was directly used to supply the occupying army with fuel.

Instead, the governor of the Rostov region, Vasyl Golubev, noted that around 3:00 a.m., 4 UAVs were allegedly shot down in the Rostov region. He also added that there were no victims.

Locals also claim that drones attacked the Hlybokin oil depot in the Kamian district of the Rostov region.

The sounds of powerful explosions rang out over the region at approximately 02:45 am. Around this time, residents of Novoshakhtinsk, Aksay and the western part of Rostov heard the explosions.

Some time later, eyewitnesses of the event reported an explosion in a field in the area of an oil depot near Kamensk-Shakhtynsk. Other channels claim that several tanks are on fire.

What is known about the drone attack in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation

On the night of August 18, as a result of the GUR MOU operation, the Kavkaz FDKU combine oil depot in the area of Proletarsk, Rostov region, Russian Federation. The mentioned oil depot worked for the enemy's military industry and ensured the activities of the Russian occupying forces, the GUR reminded.

Ukrainian intelligence sources confirmed that the attack was carried out with the help of Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones.

According to the OSINT analyst, the fire has already completely destroyed 14 fuel tanks, four were partially destroyed, and 16 were undamaged. And the fate of another 44 tanks is unknown, as they are covered by a thick layer of smoke.

In total, the fire at the oil depot lasted 5 days.