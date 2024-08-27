An oil base in the Rostov region was completely destroyed after a drone attack — video
An oil base in the Rostov region was completely destroyed after a drone attack — video

Source:  online.ua

A video of a completely burned-out oil depot in the Rostov region appeared online. The fire burned on it for more than 5 days after the drone attack.

Points of attention

  • A drone attack in the Rostov region led to the complete destruction of an oil depot that worked for the enemy's military-industrial complex and ensured the activities of Russian troops.
  • The use of Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones was confirmed by Ukrainian intelligence sources.
  • An OSINT analyst's assessment showed that 14 fuel tanks were completely destroyed during the fire at the oil depot, four were partially destroyed, and the fate of 44 tanks remains unknown due to thick smoke.
  • The fire lasted for more than 5 days, and the authors of the video emphasize that the oil depot was built for 15 years, but it was destroyed in just a week.

What is the state of the Rostov Refinery after the drone attack

In the published video, you can see a completely burned-out oil depot in the Rostov region. The author of the video notes that it took 15 years to build.

It took 15 years to build, and in a week it was destroyed, says the author of the video, which is published by Russian channels.

What is known about the drone attack in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation

On the night of August 18, as a result of the GUR MOU operation, the Kavkaz FDKU plant in the area of Proletarsk, Rostov region, Russian Federation. The mentioned oil depot worked for the enemy's military industry and ensured the activities of the Russian occupying forces, the GUR reminded.

Ukrainian intelligence sources confirmed that the attack was carried out with the help of Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones.

According to the OSINT analyst, the fire has already completely destroyed 14 fuel tanks, four were partially destroyed, and 16 were undamaged. And the fate of another 44 tanks is unknown, as they are covered by a thick layer of smoke.

In total, the fire at the oil depot lasted 5 days.

