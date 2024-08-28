DIU hit the Zenit oil depot in the Kirov region of the Russian Federation with drones — sources

The DIU struck the Zenit oil depot in the Kirov region of Russia on August 28, which became the second effective attack on Russian energy facilities in a day. Military intelligence sources informed Online.UA about this.

Ukrainian drones successfully attacked the Russian Zenit oil depot

Ukrainian drones hit the Zenit oil depot in Kotelnych, Kirov region of the Russian Federation. The target is located at a distance of more than 1200 km from the border of Ukraine.

This is already the second effective attack on Russian refineries during the day, carried out by the GUR.

According to Ukrainian intelligence sources, the attack on the oil depot was carried out by Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones.

According to local telegram channels, the strike was carried out with the help of at least five UAVs. As a result, a fire broke out in two tanks of the oil depot.

This is the first case of an attack by Ukrainian drones on an enemy object in the Kirov region of the Russian Federation.

FDKU "Zenit" is an object of the enemy military industry and provides fuel to the occupying forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

Drone attack on the Kirov region of the Russian Federation: what is known

On August 28, the first drone attack took place in Russia's Kirov region. The local oil depot was under attack, as reported by Online.UA sources in military intelligence.

According to the latest data, two drones immediately attacked a warehouse with petroleum products at the "Vyatka" plant in the city of Kotelnych.

Local authorities claim that one of them hit the lid of the tank, while the second drone allegedly targeted an empty tank.

It is also emphasized that no one was injured as a result of the attack, and emergency services are working on the spot.

According to Oleksandr Sokolov, a Kremlin protege in the region, "the situation is currently under control."

A few minutes ago, the UAV arrived in Kotelnych. The drone attacked a storage capacity for petroleum products. There are no victims. There is no ignition. The situation is under control. The head of Kotelnych Oleg Ismailov and specialized services are working on the spot, the official claims. Share

At 11:37 a.m. it became known that the third unmanned aerial vehicle hit an oil depot in the Kirov region. This caused a fire in one of the tanks.