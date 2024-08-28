Watch: Drones attacked the Kirov region of the Russian for the first time

On August 28, the first attack by drones took place on the Russian Kirov region. The local oil depot came under attack.

The drone attack on the Kirov region — the first details

According to the latest data, two drones immediately attacked a warehouse with petroleum products at the "Vyatka" plant in the city of Kotelnych.

Local authorities claim that one of them hit the lid of the tank, while the second drone allegedly targeted an empty tank.

It is also emphasized that no one was injured as a result of the attack, and emergency services are working on the spot.

According to Oleksandr Sokolov, a Kremlin protege in the region, "the situation is under control" at the moment.

A few minutes ago, the UAV arrived in Kotelnych. The drone attacked a storage capacity for petroleum products. There are no victims. There is no ignition. The situation is under control. The head of Kotelnych Oleg Ismailov and specialized services are working on the spot, the official claims. Share

It is worth noting that at 11:37 a.m. it became known that the third drone hit an oil depot in the Kirov region. This caused a fire in one of the tanks.

In Russia, the "Atlas" oil depot is on fire after an attack by the DIU and SOF

Online.UA learned from its sources in Ukrainian intelligence that on the night of August 28, the DIU and SOF conducted a joint operation.

They used Ukrainian-made attack drones to attack the oil depot of FDKU "Atlas" of the Federal Agency of State Reserves of the Russian Federation in the area of Kamensk-Shakhtynskyi, Rostov region.

What is important to understand is that this facility is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and takes a direct part in providing the Russian occupation forces.