The Russians suspended the operation of two airports in Tatarstan — the reason

Temporary restrictions were introduced at the Russian airports of Kazan and Nizhnyokamsk in Tatarstan. The likely reason is the threat of a drone attack.
Points of attention
- In Tatarstan, the operation of airports in Kazan and Nizhnekamsk has been suspended due to the threat of drone attacks.
- On August 28, drones attacked an oil depot in the Rostov region, provoking a fire at the Atlas plant of the Rosreservoir of the Russian Federation.
- News of drone attacks led to the evacuation of employees and the suspension of airport traffic in Tatarstan and the Rostov region.
In Tatarstan, the work of two airports was suspended due to the threat of UAVs
According to rosZMI, the Kazan airport has suspended its work due to the threat of a drone attack.
In particular, several departure and arrival flights were delayed. Planes heading to Kazan have been diverted to the reserve airfield in Samara.
It also became known that the second airport of Tatarstan — in Nizhekamsk — has been suspended. At both airports, the "Kilym" plan is in effect due to the threat of a UAV attack.
Drones attacked another oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation
In the Kamian district of the Rostov region, the "Atlas" plant of the Rosreservoir of the Russian Federation is on fire after a drone attack.
The oil base belongs to the Federal Agency for State Reserves and was directly used to supply the occupying army with fuel.
Locals also claim that drones attacked the Hlybokin oil depot in the Kamian district of the Rostov region.
The sounds of powerful explosions rang out over the region at approximately 02:45 am. Around this time, residents of Novoshakhtinsk, Aksay and the western part of Rostov heard the explosions.
Some time later, eyewitnesses of the event reported an explosion in a field in the area of an oil depot near Kamensk-Shakhtynsk. Other channels claim that several tanks are on fire.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-