The Russians suspended the operation of two airports in Tatarstan — the reason

Temporary restrictions were introduced at the Russian airports of Kazan and Nizhnyokamsk in Tatarstan. The likely reason is the threat of a drone attack.

In Tatarstan, the work of two airports was suspended due to the threat of UAVs

According to rosZMI, the Kazan airport has suspended its work due to the threat of a drone attack.

In particular, several departure and arrival flights were delayed. Planes heading to Kazan have been diverted to the reserve airfield in Samara.

It also became known that the second airport of Tatarstan — in Nizhekamsk — has been suspended. At both airports, the "Kilym" plan is in effect due to the threat of a UAV attack.

Airports do not receive or send flights. So far, about 20 flights have been delayed in Kazan. Meanwhile, employees of several Kazan enterprises were evacuated. Share

Drones attacked another oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation

In the Kamian district of the Rostov region, the "Atlas" plant of the Rosreservoir of the Russian Federation is on fire after a drone attack.

The oil base belongs to the Federal Agency for State Reserves and was directly used to supply the occupying army with fuel.

Locals also claim that drones attacked the Hlybokin oil depot in the Kamian district of the Rostov region.

The sounds of powerful explosions rang out over the region at approximately 02:45 am. Around this time, residents of Novoshakhtinsk, Aksay and the western part of Rostov heard the explosions.

Some time later, eyewitnesses of the event reported an explosion in a field in the area of an oil depot near Kamensk-Shakhtynsk. Other channels claim that several tanks are on fire.