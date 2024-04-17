DIU attacks factory for bombers production in Russian Tatarstan

On April 17, drones of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) attacked an aircraft factory in Russian Tatarstan, where the enemy manufactures and repairs Tu-22M and Tu-160M bombers.

What is known about the DIU attack on the military plant in Tatarstan

According to sources, the explosions on the territory of the aircraft factory named after Gorbunov was heard in Kazan on April 17.

According to local mass media and users of social networks, before the explosions, an air-raid siren went off in the area of the Kazan Aviation Plant. At the same time, the evacuation of personnel from the territory of the enterprise began.

At the same time, Rosaviatsia said that the airports of Kazan, Nizhnekamsk and Nizhny Novgorod are temporarily not receiving or sending planes, and photos and videos of explosions on the territory of the plant caused by the drone attack began to be distributed on the Internet.

Instead, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation announced the alleged downing of a drone over Tatarstan.

What is known about the aircraft factory in Tatarstan

The Kazan Aviation Production Industrial Association named after S. P. Gorbunov is a Russian aviation enterprise that is part of the Tupolev KB holding.

The specified factory produces and repairs Russian military aircraft, in particular the Tu-22M and Tu-160M strategic bombers, with the help of which Russia carries out missile attacks against Ukraine.

We will remind you that on April 2, Ukraine launched a drone attack on one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, which is located 1,300 km from the border with Ukraine.