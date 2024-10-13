An oil depot burned down in Feodosia — 8 tanks were completely destroyed

In Feodosia, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, an oil depot burned down, which had been burning for almost a week after the attack of Ukraine. It is known that eight reservoirs were destroyed as a result of the "cotton".

What the oil depot in Feodosia looks like after the fire

As you can see in the satellite photo, the oil depot was completely burnt out after the drone attack. It is noted that the oil depot has completely burned down.

Photo — t.me/kiber_boroshno

The fire affected 12 tanks. Completely destroyed — eight. Buildings on the territory were also burned down, the report says. Share

By the way, on October 12, the pseudo-head of the occupation administration of Feodosia, Ihor Tkachenko, said that residents of the city are allegedly returning after evacuation.

According to him, the consequences of the fire were still being eliminated yesterday morning. In Feodosia, the man-made state of emergency was abolished.

Defense forces hit the oil terminal of the Russian army in Feodosia

On the night of October 7, the defense forces successfully struck the sea oil terminal of the Russian occupiers in Feodosia, temporarily occupied Crimea.

The military was reminded that the Feodosia terminal is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of petroleum products, which were used, in particular, to meet the needs of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

The task was carried out by units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

Measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation are ongoing, the Armed Forces reported. Share