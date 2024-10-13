An oil depot burned down in Feodosia — 8 tanks were completely destroyed

In Feodosia, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, an oil depot burned down, which had been burning for almost a week after the attack of Ukraine. It is known that eight reservoirs were destroyed as a result of the "cotton".
What the oil depot in Feodosia looks like after the fire
As you can see in the satellite photo, the oil depot was completely burnt out after the drone attack. It is noted that the oil depot has completely burned down.
By the way, on October 12, the pseudo-head of the occupation administration of Feodosia, Ihor Tkachenko, said that residents of the city are allegedly returning after evacuation.
According to him, the consequences of the fire were still being eliminated yesterday morning. In Feodosia, the man-made state of emergency was abolished.
Defense forces hit the oil terminal of the Russian army in Feodosia
On the night of October 7, the defense forces successfully struck the sea oil terminal of the Russian occupiers in Feodosia, temporarily occupied Crimea.
The military was reminded that the Feodosia terminal is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of petroleum products, which were used, in particular, to meet the needs of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.
The task was carried out by units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.
In March 2024, 4 drones fell on the territory of the oil depot at once. The main fuel pumping pipeline was damaged as a result of the attack, and a fire broke out. Then workers were evacuated from the oil depot. That time, it took an hour and a half to extinguish the fire.
