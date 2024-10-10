The oil base in Feodosia is burning for the fourth day after the drone attack — video

At the oil depot in Feodosia, which was recently attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, another tank caught fire. The fire there has been going on for four days.

The oil base in Feodosia continues to shut down after the drone attack

It became known in the evening of October 10.

The published photos and videos show a powerful explosion, as well as a fire at an oil depot.

On one of the videos, the conversation of locals could be heard, who said that a large flame was visible at the base.

According to specialists, it is simply impossible to put out a fire of such a scale, even with petroleum products.

Defense forces hit the oil terminal of the Russian army in Feodosia

On the night of October 7, the defense forces successfully struck the sea oil terminal of the Russian occupiers in Feodosia, temporarily occupied Crimea.

The military was reminded that the Feodosia terminal is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of petroleum products, which were used, in particular, to meet the needs of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

The task was carried out by units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.