When France will provide Ukraine with the first Mirage aircraft — new data
Publication date

When France will provide Ukraine with the first Mirage aircraft — new data

Ukraine can receive the first Mirage in a few months
Source:  La Tribune

As French journalists managed to find out, the team of the head of the republic Emmanuel Macron can hand over the first three Mirage aircraft to Ukraine in early 2025.

  • The aircraft will be armed with SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles and AASM guided air bombs.
  • France will not be able to fulfill the initial plan of military aid to Ukraine in 2024 due to a budget deficit.
  • Berlin faced an identical problem, but is currently trying to solve it.

The publication La Tribune claims that within the framework of the first batch, Paris intends to provide Kyiv with 3 planes.

In addition, it is emphasized that their transfer will be carried out "in the first trimester" of 2025 (January-April).

According to French journalists, it is by that time that they plan to complete the preparation of the machines and the training of pilots and mechanics.

The planes will be armed with SCALP/Storm Shadow cruise missiles and French AASM air-to-ground guided bombs.

It is important to understand that the French Ministry of Defense has not yet officially confirmed or denied this information.

France does not have time to implement the promised plan regarding Ukraine

Recently, it became known that the official Paris during 2024 will not fulfill its initial plan regarding the amount of military aid to Ukraine.

First of all, it is said that he will not be able to reach the mark of 3 billion euros.

According to representatives of Emmanuel Macron's team, one of the key obstacles on this path is the budget deficit.

At the beginning of 2024, we made a political decision that aid could reach 3 billion euros. In practice, we will exceed 2 billion, but will not reach 3 billion euros, — the head of the Ministry of Defense Sebastien Lecornu made a statement in this regard.

It is worth noting that the team of the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, also faced an identical problem.

Despite this, both countries are trying to deliver what they promised earlier to Ukraine on time.

