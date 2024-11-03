The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,400 Russian soldiers, 39 self-propelled guns and 12 tanks

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 699,090 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,410 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 9182 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles — 18,523 (+36) units,

artillery systems — 20086 (+10) units,

RSZV — 1244 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 994 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369(+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,187 (+70) units,

cruise missiles — 2629 (+1) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,160 (+46) units,

special equipment — 3584 (+1) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 173 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

There were 13 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Pischany, Zagryzovy, Petropavlivka, Zeleny Gay, Kruglyakivka, Kolisnykyvka, and Lozova.

The enemy attacked 14 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to penetrate our defenses near Grekivka, Terni, Yampolivka, Torsky and in Serebryansk forest. In addition, the enemy actively used aviation, deployed 30 unguided missiles and dropped 6 anti-aircraft missiles.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out eight attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbinivka. Most of the enemy's attacks were directed at Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 23 offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Mykolaivka, Promin, Krutiy Yar, Selidove, Sukha Balka, Myrolyubivka, Suhiy Yar, Krutiy Yar and Novogrodivka. Share