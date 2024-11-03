The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,400 Russian soldiers, 39 self-propelled guns and 12 tanks

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 699,090 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military destroyed more than 1,400 soldiers and more than 39 armored vehicles of the Russian Federation.
- Since the beginning of the invasion, the total number of losses of the Russian army is 699,090 soldiers.
- During the last day, 12 tanks, 36 BBMs and 70 BpLA of the operational-tactical level of the enemy were destroyed.
- The situation on the front records 173 combat clashes, where the defense of Ukraine repulses attacks near various populated areas.
- The enemy actively uses aviation and unguided missiles, the confrontation at the front continues in various directions with strengthened defense.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,410 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 9182 (+12) units,
armored combat vehicles — 18,523 (+36) units,
artillery systems — 20086 (+10) units,
RSZV — 1244 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 994 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369(+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,187 (+70) units,
cruise missiles — 2629 (+1) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,160 (+46) units,
special equipment — 3584 (+1) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 173 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
There were 13 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Pischany, Zagryzovy, Petropavlivka, Zeleny Gay, Kruglyakivka, Kolisnykyvka, and Lozova.
The enemy attacked 14 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to penetrate our defenses near Grekivka, Terni, Yampolivka, Torsky and in Serebryansk forest. In addition, the enemy actively used aviation, deployed 30 unguided missiles and dropped 6 anti-aircraft missiles.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out eight attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbinivka. Most of the enemy's attacks were directed at Toretsk.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 51 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Illinka, Novoselidivka, Novodmytrivka, Gostre, Maksimilianivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Kreminna Balka, and Katerynivka.
