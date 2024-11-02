General Staff: AFU repelled 35 attacks of the Russian army in the Kurakhiv direction

Operational information as of 16.00 on 02.11.2024 regarding the Russian invasion provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

The border towns of Sumy and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The invaders carried out airstrikes in the districts of Yunakivka, Zhuravka and Basivka of the Sumy region, dropping 5 air bombs.

With the support of bomber aircraft in the direction of Toretsk, the enemy attacked seven times near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Two battles ended without success for the occupiers, five more are ongoing.

One attack continues in the Seversky direction near the settlement of Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 13 times near Grekivka, Terni, Yampolivka, Torsky and Serebryansky forests. Three enemy attacks remained unfinished.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out seven assaults near Pishchany, Zagryzovy, Zeleny Gayu, Kruglyakivka, Kolisnykyvka, and Lozova. Two skirmishes have ended, five more are ongoing. Pišchane was hit by airstrikes by unguided missiles.

One attack was repulsed, another one continues in the Vovchansk district in the Kharkiv direction. The Russians also carried out airstrikes on Slatyny and Kozachya Lopan, using seven air defense systems.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made eight attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Mykolaivka, Promin, Krutiy Yar, Selidove, and Vyshneve settlements. The defense forces restrained the onslaught of the enemy and repelled three attacks, five skirmishes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being refined.

The hottest Kurakhiv direction today — the enemy attacked 35 times near the settlements of Illinka, Novoselidivka, Novodmytrivka, Gostre, Maksimilianivka, Antonivka, Kostyantynivka, and Katerynivka. 18 battles have been completed, 17 more are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops near Trudovoy and Maksimivka four times. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the areas of Novodar'ivka, Bogoyavlenka, Maksimivka and Velika Novosilka, dropping six anti-aircraft missiles and using 30 anti-aircraft missiles.

In the Orihiv direction, the enemy continues shelling the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure, our defenders repelled two attacks in the Nesteryanka area, in addition, the enemy launched an air strike with unguided missiles on Lobkovo and dropped aerial bombs on Mala Tokmachka, Yuryivka, and Novopavlivka.