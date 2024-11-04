The Armed Forces have already destroyed more than 700,000 Russian invaders since the beginning of the invasion

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 700,390 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces destroyed more than 700,000 Russian invaders since the beginning of the invasion.
- The losses of the Russian army amount to 700,390 soldiers, a significant amount of equipment and weapons were destroyed.
- During the past day, 169 combat clashes were recorded in various directions, where the troops of Ukraine repelled several enemy attacks.
- The defense forces continue to restrain the enemy in the Kurakhiv direction and other front lines.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,300 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9193 (+11) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 18,538 (+15) units;
artillery systems — 20,121 (+35) units;
RSZV — 1245 (+1) units;
air defense equipment — 994 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,280 (+93) units;
cruise missiles — 2,629 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,237 (+77) units;
special equipment — 3587 (+3) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 169 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached 16. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Golubivka, Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselevka, Kolisnikivka, Berestovo, Zagryzovo, Kruglyakivka, Vyshnevo, and Pershotravnevo.
In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped nine enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of the settlements of Grekivka, Terna and Dibrova.
The aggressor's aircraft bombarded the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba, Petrivka and Dilyivka settlements in the Toretsk direction, and the enemy tried to advance four times in the Toretsk area.
Defense forces continue to restrain the enemy in the Kurakhiv direction. In the districts of Illinka, Ostrivskyi, Dalnyi, Antonivka, and Katerynivka, the occupiers tried to break through Ukrainian defense lines 27 times.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-