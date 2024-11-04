The Armed Forces have already destroyed more than 700,000 Russian invaders since the beginning of the invasion

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 700,390 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,300 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9193 (+11) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 18,538 (+15) units;

artillery systems — 20,121 (+35) units;

RSZV — 1245 (+1) units;

air defense equipment — 994 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,280 (+93) units;

cruise missiles — 2,629 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,237 (+77) units;

special equipment — 3587 (+3) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 169 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached 16. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Golubivka, Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselevka, Kolisnikivka, Berestovo, Zagryzovo, Kruglyakivka, Vyshnevo, and Pershotravnevo.

In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped nine enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of the settlements of Grekivka, Terna and Dibrova.

The aggressor's aircraft bombarded the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba, Petrivka and Dilyivka settlements in the Toretsk direction, and the enemy tried to advance four times in the Toretsk area.

27 attacks, this number over the past day were repelled by our defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy tried to advance in the vicinity of Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Promeny, Sukhoi Yar, Novogrodivka, and Vyshnevo.