The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 15 tanks and 40 self-propelled guns

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 701,650 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,260 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 9,208 (+15) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 18,581 (+43) units;

artillery systems — 20,150 (+29) units;

RSZV — 1245 units;

air defense equipment — 996 (+2) units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,309 (+29) units;

cruise missiles — 2,631 (+2) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,278 (+41) units;

special equipment — 3587 units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 230 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

There were 21 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kindrashyvka, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykyvka, Zagryzovy, Vyshnevoy, Pischany, Druzhelyubivka, Lozova, Kruglyakivka.

The enemy attacked 32 times in the Lyman direction. He tried to advance in the districts of Cherneshchyna, Grekivka, Kolisnikivka, Katerynivka, Makiivka, Terniv, Zarychny, and Torsky.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked five times in the area of Chasovoy Yar and Stupochky.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 22 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Promin, Lysivka, Selidove, Yuryivka and Vyshneve.