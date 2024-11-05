The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 15 tanks and 40 self-propelled guns

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 701,650 soldiers.
- The Ukrainian military destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 15 tanks and 40 armored fighting vehicles.
- During the day, a significant amount of Russian equipment was destroyed, including tanks, artillery systems, planes and ships.
- During the last hostilities, 230 combat clashes were recorded on various front lines.
- Defense forces successfully repelled 84 attacks in the Kurakhiv direction and 32 attacks in the Lyman direction.
- A tense situation also appeared in the Kupyan, Kramatorsk and Vremiv directions, where more than 20 enemy attacks were recorded.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,260 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 9,208 (+15) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 18,581 (+43) units;
artillery systems — 20,150 (+29) units;
RSZV — 1245 units;
air defense equipment — 996 (+2) units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,309 (+29) units;
cruise missiles — 2,631 (+2) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,278 (+41) units;
special equipment — 3587 units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 230 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
There were 21 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kindrashyvka, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykyvka, Zagryzovy, Vyshnevoy, Pischany, Druzhelyubivka, Lozova, Kruglyakivka.
The enemy attacked 32 times in the Lyman direction. He tried to advance in the districts of Cherneshchyna, Grekivka, Kolisnikivka, Katerynivka, Makiivka, Terniv, Zarychny, and Torsky.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked five times in the area of Chasovoy Yar and Stupochky.
The situation was tense in the Kurakhivka direction, where the Defense Forces repelled 84 attacks on positions in the direction of the settlements of Vovchenka, Illinka, Kreminna Balka, Hannivka, Kurakhove, Novoselidivka, Novodmytrivka, Gostre, Maksimivka, Antonivka, Dalnye, Katerynivka, and Elizavetivka.
In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 assaults on our positions in the areas of Trudovoy, Velikay Novosilka, Urozhany, Rozdolny, Suhy Yaliv and Maksimivka.
